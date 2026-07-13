King Green Called Out By Rafael dos Anjos After UFC 329 Victory

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos called out King Green following the latter’s impressive win at UFC 329.

After being beaten up by Terrance McKinney for the first 4.5 minutes of their lightweight fight that kicked off the UFC 329 main card, Green was able to weather the storm and come back to win by TKO with just one second left in the first round.

At age 39, Green has now won four straight fights and is closing in on the UFC top-15 rankings after appearing in arguably the best form of his 14-year UFC career.

He’s also now been called out by a former champion.

Rafael dos Anjos Calls out King Green

Taking to social media after Green finished McKinney, dos Anjos — the former UFC lightweight champion and a potential future UFC Hall of Famer — called Green out for a fight at UFC 331, which takes place on September 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

“Give me Bobby Green in LA for my next one. #UFC329,” dos Anjos wrote on X.

Rafael dos Anjos Moving Back Down to Lightweight

After moving up to welterweight in his last fight, which was a TKO loss to Geoff Neal when he injured his knee at UFC 308, dos Anjos is moving back down to lightweight, which is the weight class that he has spent the majority of his MMA career at.

It’s a move that makes sense for dos Anjos, who has lost his last three fights in a row and who needs to get back on track, as the last time he won was in December 2022 when he finished Bryan Barberena via submission.

At age 41, dos Anjos is one of the oldest fighters currently on the UFC roster. But he is a big name as a former UFC lightweight champion, and given that Green is on the older side at age 39, it makes sense that dos Anjos would call him out, especially since he would try to steal Green’s win streak from him.

We’ll see if the UFC matchmakers like this fight, but it would certainly be a fun one between two veterans of MMA.