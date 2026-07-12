Terrance McKinney Reacts After Losing to King Green at UFC 329

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney shared his reaction after losing by first-round TKO to King Green at UFC 329.

McKinney started off the fight strongly as he was beating up Green for the first 4.5 minutes of the fight and looked like he was well on his way to a win. But he fatigued late in the first round after expending far too much energy trying to finish Green, and the veteran Green took advantage of it by landing a body shot that dropped McKinney late in the round, eventually stopping his foe with just one second left in the first.

Terrance McKinney Shares Reaction After Losing to King Green at UFC 329

Taking to his social media immediately after the loss, McKinney shared his reaction after losing in such a disappointing fashion to Green in a fight that he was winning until he wasn’t.

“Got me in liver but the ref should have let it go to next round only two second left im proud of the growth I had wasn’t just tweaking picked my shots well be back congrats to @BobbyKGreen,” McKinney wrote on X.

As you can see from McKinney’s statement, he was hopeful that referee Kerry Hatley would give him a chance to make it to the end of the round. Ultimately, however, the referee was forced to step in and stop the bout as McKinney was badly hurt, and the referee’s job is fighter safety, first and foremost.

What’s Next for Terrance McKinney?

McKinney is one of the most exciting kill-or-be-killed fighters in the UFC, but as this loss to Green showed, he is not ready for a top-15 opponent. After all, Green is not even a ranked fighter right now, so the fact that McKinney couldn’t get past a gatekeeper shows that he’s not ready for the big time just yet.

Still, he’s a very exciting fighter, so the UFC will continue to give McKinney fun matchups, as he is always in great fights, win or lose. But unfortunately for McKinney, his lack of a gas tank is still a huge problem for him in his MMA career.