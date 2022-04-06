Logan Paul Eyeing Fight With Charismatic UFC Lightweight

Logan Paul wants to try his hand at mixed martial arts and he’s eyeing rapidly rising UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett as his opponent.

Like his brother Jake, Logan Paul has teased that he’s interested in trying his hand at MMA. The 27-year-old has already staged a high-profile boxing exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021 and was part of Wrestlemania over the weekend. When he does get his shot, he wants to see Pimblett as his opponent.

“I’d like a run at it. I’d like a win in some sort of a fighting, combat sport,” Paul told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I think I’d be good at it, too. But then again, bro, I’m like, okay, do I f–king go and get my head kicked in or wrestle and have so much more fun. My friends, before the Wrestlemania match, they’re like, ‘Hey, good luck!’ and I’m like, ‘Enjoy the show!’ Before a boxing match it’s like, ‘I love you, brother. You can do anything you want.’ They’re praying for me backstage, my heart is pounding. It’s a f–king headache! It’s crazy, the difference between a boxing event and a wrestling event, so I don’t know, bro. But I found out who I’d like to fight if I did a UFC match: Paddy the Baddy.”

Pimblett is one of the hottest names in the UFC, winning his first two fights inside the distance. He knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round during his debut and then submitted Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London in front of a raucous home crowd. Paul wants to capitalize on “The Baddy’s” popularity.

“They’re saying he’s possibly the next Conor McGregor, right?” Paul said. “He’s super charismatic, he’s entertaining as hell, he’s on the come up, he’s young like me, he’s got a real loud mouth. I just like the way he can perform.”

Logan Paul Willing to Meet in the Middle With Weight





While Pimblett fights at lightweight, he’s been very open about “getting fat” after his fights. He shared a video recently showing that he’s 202 pounds — a nearly 50-pound gain since his fight.

“I’ll just be there ready and waiting, if they want to book me for a main event just tell me a date and I’ll be there, skinny Paddy will be back,” he said recently.

Paul has fought at around 190 pounds for his fights and figures that he could meet Pimblett at 185 pounds for their scrap.

“He can come up like 25 pounds. The kid blows up in the offseason, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Paul said. “It’s like someone put a pump in him and [blows him up]. So he can get up to 185 and I can get down to 185 and possibly do a UFC match.”

Paddy Pimblett Ready for UFC Payday

A fight with Paul would project Pimblett into a new stratosphere when it comes to earnings. Despite being one of — if not the — largest draws on the card, Pimblett was paid just $12,000 to show and another $12,000 for the win. He also picked up a cool $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night, which was given to every fighter who finished their opponent inside the distance.

“People love just to talk about how much you make, don’t they? It’s what they do. Yup, $12k and $12k,” Pimblett confirmed on Barstool Sports’ The Dave Portnoy Show. “Yeah, and then the bonus.”

Logan Paul made a reported $14 million for his fight against Mayweather and his brother, Jake, raked in a combined $40 million before taxes for his matches, per Forbes.