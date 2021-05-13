Logan Paul Warned After Beating up NFL Star’s Brothers [WATCH]

YouTuber Logan Paul released a video on Thursday on YouTube in which he’s shown to be locking horns inside a boxing ring with an NFL star’s four brothers as the famous football player referees the action. Former New England Patriots star and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski didn’t box Paul himself in the video, but his four massive brothers did: Gordie Jr., Dan, Chris and Glenn.

Paul appears to dominate all four of the “Gronk” brothers, and Rob ends the video with a stern warning for the YouTuber.

You can watch Paul get the better of them in the vial video below.

I Boxed 4 People At The Same TimeI post exclusive fighting videos every week inside The Maverick Club… JOIN NOW ► club.maverickclothing.com/ A light warm-up for Floyd Mayweather on June 6 ;) SUBSCRIBE FOR DAILY VLOGS! ► bit.ly/Subscribe2Logan Check out The Gronk’s Channel: youtube.com/c/TheGronks Watch Previous Vlog (Face To Face With Floyd Mayweather) ► youtu.be/ldvXQg-96H0 ADD ME ON: INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/LoganPaul/ TWITTER: twitter.com/LoganPaul… 2021-05-13T17:36:54Z

While Rob is easily the most well-known of the Gronkowski brothers, all five of the siblings actually played professional sports in some capacity. Gordie Gronkowski Jr. played professional baseball while the rest of the brothers joined Rob inside the NFL.

The video released on Thursday shows Paul getting the better of the exchanges against the Gronk bros.

However, it’s important to note the video is heavily edited by Paul’s team and not just uncut sparring footage that shows all the action. Moreover, it should also be noted that Paul has been training in boxing for a few years now, and it doesn’t appear the Gronkowski’s entered the ring with the same level of skill.

Regardless, Paul posted the video as evidence of how seriously he’s preparing for his upcoming boxing match against retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. To his credit, he looks a few levels better than any of the Gronk bros as far as boxing goes.

In the video, Rob Gronkowski can be seen congratulating and warning Paul after watching him wreck his four brothers.

“I was entertained…but I want to give it up to Logan, congratulations and good job…You did just win, though. From one champ to another: Congratulations,” Gronkowski said.

But the NFL star also issued a warning. He said, “Just don’t think you’re going to be champ for too long, because one day I’m going to be coming for you.”

Mayweather vs. Paul is a special exhibition boxing pay-per-view bout on June 6.

Mayweather, 44, is almost two decades older than his 26-year-old opponent, and the boxing legend is likely to be outweighed by 30 pounds on fight night. Regardless, Mayweather is a heavy favorite in the fight because he’s the premier fighter of his era.

Paul is an 0-1 novice who has never competed against any legit prizefighter.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Randy Couture Opens up About Beef With Dana White

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel