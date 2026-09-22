Magomed Ankalaev Issues Challenge to Paulo Costa

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev issued a challenge to top contender at 205 lbs, Paulo Costa.

Ankalaev has not fought since knocking out Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. He is eager to get back into the Octagon, and with Costa also hoping to get his next fight booked, the Russian once again called out the Brazilian for a fight, something he has done several times over the last few months.

Magomed Ankalaev Calls Out Paulo Costa Again

Taking to his social media to reply to Costa’s ultimatum to the UFC about fulfilling the final fight of his UFC contract, Ankalaev issued a challenge to his fellow light heavyweight, explaining why he should accept the fight against him.

“You beat me, you become a free agent and make millions. I beat you, everybody expected me to beat you anyway. You have nothing to lose. I’m your get-out-of-jail-free card. Let’s fight,” Ankalaev wrote on X.

Ankalaev is correct in that the betting odds would have him as a heavy favorite to beat Costa, so if the Brazilian did pull off the upset, it would allow him to cash in big ahead of his potential free agency. And if he lost, he was expected to lose anyway.

It’s an interesting challenge by Ankalaev, and now let’s see if Costa is interested in it, and if the UFC is, too.

Light Heavyweight Division at a Standstill

One of the problems right now is that the UFC light heavyweight division is at a standstill because champion Carlos Ulberg is out until 2027 after tearing his ACL during his title win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 in April.

There have been some rumblings that the UFC may consider booking an interim title fight in the meantime, but so far, nothing has been confirmed.

With no movement in the weight class as of late, it’s understandable why fighters such as Ankalaev and Costa are getting anxious, as they want to get back into the Octagon and continue their careers, yet it seems like the UFC is in no rush to book them for fights.