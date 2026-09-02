Magomed Ankalaev Explains Why He Wants Paulo Costa Next

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev explained why he wants to fight Paulo Costa in his next fight.

Ankalaev last fought against Bogdan Guskov in July, defeating him via fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi. As for Costa, he is coming off a head-kick KO win over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 in April and has not fought since then.

Costa was asked by the UFC to step in and fight Ankalaev at UFC Abu Dhabi after Khalil Rountree Jr. fell out with an injury, but he turned the fight down as he wanted more time to get ready for such a big fight.

However, Ankalaev is hoping the UFC rebooks this potential fight soon.

Magomed Ankalaev Badly Wants Paulo Costa

Taking to his social media, Ankalaev said that he badly wants to fight Costa, explaining that he respects him as a competitor and he wants to fight the best opposition possible.

“The reason I want to fight Paulo Costa is not because he is an easy fight, he’s a great competitor and I want to test my skills against his skills. None of this is personal,” Ankalaev wrote on his X.

As well, Ankalaev expressed frustration about Costa, saying that the Brazilian apparently turned him down for a third fight.

“I was being told by my team today that Paulo Costa turned down a fight with me for THIRD time now, I would turn the fight against me also,” Ankalaev said.

Who Will Magomed Ankalaev Fight Next?

Based on the UFC rankings right now, Ankalaev vs. Costa is a fight that makes a lot of sense, as it would pit the No. 2-ranked LHW, Ankalaev, against the No. 4-ranked fighter, Costa.

Jiri Prochazka is another potential opponent, and he recently said that he is back in training camp awaiting his next opponent, with rumors on social media linking him to a fight against undefeated prospect Navajo Stirling.

This musical chairs at light heavyweight is happening because the champion, Carlos Ulberg, is out with an injury. But hopefully things can get settled in the division soon.