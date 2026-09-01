Jiri Prochazka Teases UFC Fight News

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is teasing fight news ahead of a potential return to the Octagon later this year.

Prochazka last fought at UFC 327 in April, when he was knocked out by Carlos Ulberg in a failed bid to recapture the UFC light heavyweight title.

The Czechia native has been linked to several opponents in recent months but has not had his next fight booked yet.

However, it appears that coming be coming soon.

Jiri Prochazka Hints at Return

Taking to his social media, Prochazka hinted at a potential return to the Octagon, noting that his preparations have already begun for his next fight camp.

“None of the last challengers they’ve dealt with want to fight. So let’s move forward and let’s face the new challenge. stay tuned. Iam happy to be back in the true work Preparation started,” Prochazka wrote on X.

Who Could Jiri Prochazka Fight Next?

With Ulberg out until 2027 due to an ACL injury, Prochazka has been linked to a potential interim UFC light heavyweight title bout against Paulo Costa, with UFC 332 in Utah being labeled as a potential destination for that fight.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and with just one month to go until that event, there is a good chance nothing gets done due to the short-notice nature of that potential booking.

While a fight against Costa certainly makes sense, so does a matchup against former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev, who is coming off a TKO win over Bogdan Guskov in his last fight to jump back into the title picture at 205 lbs.

Another potential option is a fight against Najavo Stirling, who scored a KO win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in his last fight. Stirling has taken the UFC light heavyweight division by storm in the last year, and he could be in line for a huge fight, with Prochazka being an option.

We’ll see what the UFC ends up booking, but look for Prochazka to headline a card his next time out, as he is one of the UFC’s biggest stars.