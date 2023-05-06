UFC Star Paddy Pimbllet Challenged By Streaking Rival: ‘You Absolutely Suck!’

English UFC star Paddy Pimblett was called out by Matt Frevola on Saturday night after “The Steamrolla” picked up the biggest win of his career.

Frevola battled No. 14-ranked lightweight Drew Dober during the UFC 288 preliminary card on May 6, and the American notched his third straight victory by taking out Dober via first-round TKO. Frevola will likely become a ranked combatant when the official UFC standings update next week. But, he’s looking for a match with “The Baddy,” who remains unranked at 155 pounds.

“Listen up, Paddy Pimblett, you absolutely suck,” Frevola said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan inside the Octagon. “Stop being a b**** and let’s fight. Alright? You’re on a four-fight win streak, I’m on a three-fight win streak. You’re in the UFC, you can’t pick and choose your fights. You’ve got to fight who the fans want to see you fight. Let’s go.”

Then, looking out to the sold-out crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Frevola asked: “Who wants to see Paddy Pimblett and The Steamrolla? Let’s go. Who wants it? Let’s go, bro. The time is now.”

Frevola’s callout was met by thunderous applause. At the time of the writing, Pimblett has yet to respond to The Steamrolla’s challenge. Frevola improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-3-1 at UFC 288, which includes four wins via KO/TKO and three by submission.

The Baddy (20-3) is currently recovering from ankle surgery and hopes to make his fighting comeback by the end of the year.