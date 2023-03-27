Paddy Pimblett Issues Savage UFC Challenge: ‘I’ll Snap His Arm’

English UFC star Paddy Pimblett wants to run things back with Jared Gordon after he recovers from ankle surgery.

“The Baddy” posted a video blog to his YouTube channel which follows the day he went to the hospital. Pimblett said he compromised his ankle in December during the first round of his bout with Gordon, which the scouser won via unanimous decision at UFC 282. However, many fans and pundits scored the bout for “Flash.” And apparently, Pimblett is tired of his victory being questioned.

Pimblett hopes to return to the Octagon by the end of the year after making a full recovery. And he said he wants his comeback fight to be a second encounter with Gordon.

“I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year,” Pimblett said. “I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s***.

“I hope he watches this. You’re f****** dog s***. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong. And you couldn’t beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”

As Pimblett mentioned, Gordon currently has a fight booked. He’ll battle fan-favorite lightweight Bobby Green on April 22 during UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes.

Pimblett Said He Hurt His Ankle Within the First Minute of His 155-Pound Tilt With Gordon

According to The Baddy, he had to deal with a damaged ankle for the majority of his three-round affair with Gordon. And he said that was the reason why Flash was so competitive.

“When I told [the doctors] it happened in the first round of a fight, within the first minute, and they said, ‘Oh, did your fight finish there,’ and I was like, ‘No, I’d done another two and a half rounds,’ they were like, ‘What?’” Pimblett said. “They said, ‘You should’ve just sat on your stool and never have carried on fighting.’

“I said, ‘Are you mad? You think I’m some p****?’ People are like, ‘Oh, Jared Gordon did so well.’ He only done well because me ankle was f*****. You stupid t***. And he’s just being a bitter little girl, going on every interview site, ‘Oh, I won that fight, I won that fight.’ Well lad, Joe Solecki beat you but you got a split decision, so shut your mouth.”

‘I Didn’t Finish Him So Everyone’s Against Me,” Pimblett Said

Pimblett spoke with MMA Junkie at the end of February, a few weeks before his surgery. He told the outlet that although he doesn’t mind what “armchairs” think about his decision over Gordon, he said professional fighters like Nate Diaz and notable MMA figures like Joe Rogan saying he lost is bothersome.

“I don’t care what most armchairs says about us, to be honest” Pimblett said. “That doesn’t bother me. But when pros like Nate Diaz say I didn’t win and Joe Rogan saying I didn’t win, that’s when you think, ‘F*****g hell.’ But people who sit in their armchairs and comment on my YouTube and Instagram, I don’t care about it. It’s actual pros who thought I lost.

“But, I was with Chuck Liddell last week and he was saying, ‘I don’t know what people are so hung up about.’ He was like, ‘It’s a close fight, but it’s not a robbery.’

“I didn’t finish him so everyone’s against me,” Pimblett said.