Matt Schnell Retires From the UFC

Longtime UFC flyweight fighter Matt Schnell has announced his retirement from MMA following a TKO loss to Alessandro Costa at UFC Vegas 118.

Schnell was dropped early by Costa and pounded out with ground strikes en route to a first-round TKO victory for Costa. It turns out that will be the last time that the fans see Schnell in the UFC cage, as he has officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Matt Schnell Retires From MMA

Taking to his social media on Sunday, the day after his second straight stoppage loss and fifth stoppage loss in his last six bouts, Schnell confirmed that he is retiring from the sport.

“Never made an excuse. Never took a short cut. Never leveraged my relationships. Always with dignity. So grateful for the journey. Everything in this world I have, I owe to fighting. And it didn’t come without a cost. I’ve left more than a piece of myself within the walls of that octagon. And I would do it again. I believe it’s time to move on with the next step in my journey. Thank you to my friends and family for all the years of support and encouragement. To my wife and children, dad always erred in order to provide. To the Maynard’s and the @ufc, you changed my life. Now I rest and advocate for the next generation. I believe my experiences have positioned me uniquely to give back to this sport and my regions fighters. I intend to do just that,” Schnell wrote on his Instagram.

This is the second time that Schnell has retired in the last few years, but the last time, he admitted that he did so prematurely because he thought the UFC was going to cut him, and his retirement only lasted a few months. He ended up coming back and fighting three times after that, going 1-2 before officially hanging up his gloves this time around.

Schnell retires from MMA with a 17-11, 1 NC record, including a 7-9, 1 NC record in the UFC.

Tributes Pour in for Matt Schnell

After announcing his retirement from the UFC, tributes from those in the MMA community came in for Schnell.

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard: “Congrats on an incredible career brother. You brought it Every. Single. Time.”

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “You’re a warrior brother thanks for all the help you have me in the past, amazing person.”

Longtime UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France: “Excited to see what’s next for you bro. Enjoy the family time.”

UFC flyweight contender Charles Johnson: “Well played bro.”

Former UFC women’s flyweight contender Lauren Murphy: “Well said, Matt! You had an amazing career!!! So glad I got to witness some of it. Can’t wait to see what you do next! Whatever it is, I am sure you will be great.”

UFC welterweight Geoff Neal: “True legend.”

Former UFC lightweight Shane Burgos: “Respect bro.. wish u the best.”

Fellow Louisiana MMA pioneer Tim Credeur: “We love you Matt!”

Heavy wishes Matt Schnell the best in his retirement and thanks him for the memories.