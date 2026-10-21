Alexander Volkanovski puts his UFC featherweight title on the line against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333. The event takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and streams live on Paramount+. Based on the betting odds, Volkanovski vs. Evloev will be a closely contested bout.

Like previous numbered events held in Abu Dhabi, the main card is scheduled to begin at a special start time of 2pm ET / 11am PT.

The featherweight title clash has been in the works for quite some time. Volkanovski originally wanted to face Evloev for his first title defense. However, the UFC awarded Diego Lopes a title shot at UFC 325 instead.

The UFC was criticized by many within the MMA community because Evloev was considered to be the most deserving contender. Now, the two fighters will finally face off in the octagon.

Volkanovski enters the fight having won two straight fights against Lopes. Evloev, meanwhile, enters the fight following his majority decision victory over Lerone Murphy.

Evloev holds an unbeaten 20-0 record, with 10 of those wins coming inside the octagon.

Despite Evloev being unbeaten and having youth on his side, both fighters enter UFC 333 at even odds.

UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev Betting Odds

Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev remain evenly matched in the latest UFC 333 betting odds.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Volkanovski and Evloev are both listed at -113 to win the fight on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the either fighter to win would return a total payout of $37.70.

Given the current odds, the featherweight title fight may attract more wagers that other main event fights this year.

Considering the potential returns by the moneyline, bettors may also consider wagering on the method of victory props. Evloev is favored to win via decision at +165, while Volkanovski is also favored to win via decision at +200.

While the challenger is favored in the decision market, the reigning champion is favored in the finishing market. Volkanovski has the edge in the next most likely outcome. He is listed at +420 to win by KO/TKO, while Evloev is listed at +900 to win by KO/TKO.

Oddsmakers are not expecting a finish, as the total rounds prop is set at 4.5 rounds. The over is listed at -260, while the under is listed at +192.

Volkanovski vs. Evloev is currently listed at -225 to go the distance. In contrast, the fight is listed at +172 to not go the distance.

Main Card Betting Odds

Beyond the featherweight title main event between Volkanovski and Evloev, UFC 333 features a stacked card. There are several exciting matchups that will likely appeal to bettors.

The UFC 333 main card matchups and betting odds are as follows:

Alexander Volkanovski (-113) vs. Movsar Evloev (-113) – Main Event for UFC Featherweight Championship

Petr Yan (-158) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (+124) – Co-main Event for UFC Bantamweight Championship

Lone’er Kavanagh (-113) vs. Ramazan Temirov (-113) – Flyweight

Alexander Volkov (-136) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+106) – Heavyweight

Aaron Pico (-138) vs. Losene Keita (+108) – Featherweight