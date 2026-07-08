Max Holloway Expects the Best Version of Conor McGregor at UFC 329

Max Holloway is not expecting an easy fight when he takes on Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 329. Holloway is expecting the best version of McGregor, who returns to the octagon after a five-year layoff.

McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he lost a 1st round TKO via doctor’s stoppage. He now returns eager to prove that he is still capable of competing against the best fighters in the world.

McGregor vs. Holloway will be contested at welterweight, which may slightly favor the Irishman. Because of that, ‘Blessed’ is prepared for ‘The Notorious’ to enter the fight in peak condition.

“I think he is just going to be a healthy Conor. A lot of people talk about the five years being away, being bad. I just see it being good. We saw his lifestyle, we saw how he lives, but cameras aren’t with him 24/7, so even though he was enjoying and partying, he wasn’t doing this all the time,” Holloway told Stake. “Maybe he just kind of wanted you to see what he was doing or whatever, he controlled that narrative. And at the end of the day, I’m just getting ready for the best [McGregor] there is.”

He continued:

“A healthy, rested-up Conor McGregor. A [McGregor] where we’re at this weight class cause he don’t have to cut weight. So at the end of the day, I’m looking forward to it, for the best McGregor to come Jul. 11 and I can’t wait for the task at hand.”

Max Holloway Excited to Show His Progress When He Faces Conor McGregor at UFC 329

Max Holloway also expressed his excitement about showing his progression to 170 pounds at UFC 329. He competed at featherweight for the majority of his career and only recently made a permanent move to lightweight.

Now, Holloway competes at welterweight and believes he will perform better without having to go through a weight cut. Given the fact that welterweight is an additional 15 pounds heavier than lightweight, clean shots may have a greater impact.

Holloway must still ensure he can maintain a strong pace and absorb damage at a heavier weight.

“It’s just amazing because now we’re eating for performance. Whenever I had to cut weight for any of my weight classes, 145, 155, it was always like, we had to think of performance, but we also had to kind of take away from it because we had to lose weight,” Holloway told Stake. “It’s cool just eating for performance and I can’t wait to show the outcome come Saturday night.”

Holloway Vows to Prove He Has Improved Since First McGregor Fight

Holloway also vowed to prove that he has made improvements in all areas since his first fight with McGregor.

Since their first fight, Holloway has gone on to become one of the greatest featherweights of all time. He made it clear that McGregor will not have the same success he did in their previous bout.

“I mean, [I’ve improved] everywhere. My IQ, my striking, my movement, everywhere,” Holloway told Stake. “I saw him say that [I haven’t] and and I totally believe it’s just something that he needs to say to get him to the fight. So whatever he needs to get him to the fight, keep telling yourself, and I can’t wait to see him in the octagon.”