‘Mega-Million Dollar Fight’ Derailed, According Dana White

A “mega-million dollar fight” was on the table, however a recent fight result has derailed it, according to UFC president Dana White.

UFC 269 took place on December 11, 2021, and in the co-main event, consensus women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes was defeated by Julianna Pena. Pena hurt “The Lioness” on the feet during the second round and then caught the two-division UFC champion with a rear-naked choke, taking Nunes’ 135-pound title.

Undefeated professional mixed martial artist and two-time judoka Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison was in the crowd spectating the event. Harrison remains the hottest free agent on the market right now, and according to White, the UFC has been speaking with her about possibly signing with the promotion.

Harrison (12-0) MMA is coming off her second PFL lightweight tournament championship. During the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, White was asked whether Nunes’ loss changes the chance of the UFC signing Harrison.

“[For] Kalya Harrison, the Amanda Nunes fight was huge,” White said. “I mean, if they would have faced off, it would have been a massive mega-million dollar fight.”

“If Amanda Nunes had won tonight, the Kayla Harrison fight would’ve been one of the biggest fights you would have ever seen,” White continued.

But regardless of the outcome of Nunes’ fight, White is still “talking” to Harrison.

Harrison has fought the entirety of her MMA career under the Professional Fighters League banner, and she’s utilized her world-class judo to earn herself two $1 million checks from the promotion.

Nunes Suffered Her First Loss Since 2014

It’s been a long time since The Lioness hasn’t had her hand raised inside the Octagon. Nunes was riding a 12-fight win streak into UFC 269, with her last defeat dating back to 2014 when she was finished via TKO by Cat Zingano at UFC 178.

All in all, Nunes successfully defended her 135-pound title five times before dropping it to Pena.

The Lioness still remains the UFC’s featherweight champion, and it’s unclear what her next move will be. Considering how thin the 145-pound division is, Nunes may elect to stay at bantamweight, and if that’s the case, don’t be surprised if she receives an immediate rematch against “The Venezuelan Vixen.”

UFC 269 Full Fight Card Results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via third-round rear-naked choke

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via second-round rear-naked choke

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt first-round TKO

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via second-round KO

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via first-round TKO

Early Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round armbar

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round rear-naked choke

