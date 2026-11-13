Merab Dvalishvili broke his silence after his incident with Usman Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi. Dvalishvili emphasized peace and even refused to press charges against Nurmagomedov and his teammates.

The incident took place at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, where Dvalishvili is staying ahead of his RAF matchup. While filming content for the wrestling promotion, Nurmagomedov arrived with his teammates.

Nurmagomedov and his teammates approached Dvalishvili before the Dagestani slapped the former UFC bantamweight champion. The attack sparked a brawl, with ‘The Machine’ and his teammate being outnumbered.

Dvalishvili posted a video of the incident and later blasted Nurmagomedov for his actions. All involved were detained by authorities in Abu Dhabi.

Merab Dvalishvili Issues Statement After Usman Nurmagomedov Incident

Earlier today, reports confirmed that authorities fined Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates and sentenced them to six-months in jail. Meanwhile, authorities also fined Merab Dvalishvili for his involvement in the fight. However, he did not receive a jail sentence because he acted in self-defense.

Authorities reportedly charged Nurmagomedov’s teammate with recording the footage.

No that it seems cooler heads have prevailed, Dvalishvili issued a statement on his X account. The former bantamweight champion expressed gratitude to his supporters and the people of Abu Dhabi.

“Just want to let everyone know I have been released and I am good, healthy, and ready to go. I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter. I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed,” Dvalishvili wrote on X.

He added:

“I do hope that they release everyone – I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks everyone for your love and support.”

RAF Makes Dvalishvili Announcement

Dvalishvili’s incident with Nurmagomedov will not stop him from competing at RAF Abu Dhabi.

RAF CEO Chad Bronstein released a statement confirming that ‘The Machine’ will wrestle at the event.

“I’m pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili is back with us in Abu Dhabi. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support. We remain focused on moving forward and are pleased to have Merab back with us,” Bronstein wrote in a statement on X.

Dvalishvili will face former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes on the card.

Both fighters are no stranger to each other. They fought at UFC 266 in 2021, where Dvalishvili earned a 2nd round TKO victory. ‘The Machine’ also earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his victory.

Dvalishvili’s teammate Saba Lazishvil will make his RAF debut at the event. He will face UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber on the card.

As the incident continued to gain traction on social media, Lazishvili also experienced a massive in his Instagram following.