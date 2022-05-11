Analyst Gives Conor McGregor Chance of Becoming UFC Champion

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has a chance of hoisting the lightweight belt again, according to Michael Bisping.

The former middleweight champion’s comments came a few days after the curtains closed on UC 274. Top lightweights Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje collided during the night’s headliner at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, on May 7.

Oliveira entered the Octagon as the 155-pound champion, but because he missed weight the day prior, the belt became vacant right when the fight began. And although “Do Bronx” won the wild battle inside of the first round, he didn’t have the strap wrapped around his waist.

Instead, the lightweight championship remains vacant, and Oliveira will have the opportunity to fight for it next against another top contender. Even though McGregor is only ranked No. 9, as per the UFC’s official rankings, there’s always a chance the UFC slots the Irishman in for a title fight.

Why? Well, as Bisping outlined during his “Believe You Me” podcast, it’s because McGregor is undoubtedly the sport’s biggest star, as well as a pay-per-view juggernaut.

“For McGregor, does he deserve a title fight?” Bisping asked via BJPenn.com. “No, he doesn’t. But he’s the biggest star in the sport and sometimes that just sways in. And I wouldn’t be angry if he got it. Charles would welcome it. That would be a massive fight, [an] absolute blockbuster.”

Bisping Points to Oliveira’s Tendency to Get Hit a Lot, Which Opens the Door for McGregor

“Notorious” is viewed as a KO artist, earning 19 of his 22 professional victories via KO/TKO. And although Oliveira has proven to be deadly on the feet as well, he is susceptible to taking a lot of damage.

Do Bronx has been dropped in all three of his last UFC bouts, courtesy of Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. So if McGregor can land his patented left hand of Oliveira, it could be game over for the Brazilian.

“I’ve said this before, Charles does get hit,” Bisping continued. “Out of all the matchups that might favor Conor the most, simply because Charles [gets hit]. And everyone knows I’m not kissing McGregor’s a**. I’m far from being a fanboy of McGregor.”

Oliveira Challenged McGregor After His UFC 274 Win, Notorious Responded

While speaking with Joe Rogan in the middle of the cage after being declared the winner, Oliveira called out McGregor. The Brazilian said via Talk Sport: “Dana White, you can put anyone in front of me. I’m not going to choose. Hey, Conor McGregor. Are you coming up? Or are you going to run away?”

The challenge elicited a response from the Irishman, who said he’d “love” to fight Oliveira. However, McGregor isn’t fully committing to lightweight due to the weight cut.

“I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do”