Michael Bisping Sends Warning: ‘I’ll Tear Your F****** Head Off’

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping sent a warning to Logan Paul after the YouTuber and athlete said he could beat “The Count” in a fight.

Paul has competed three times as a boxer, compiling a record of 0-1-1 with one no-decision. He battled fellow social media superstar KSI twice, first as an amateur in 2018 and then as a professionally licensed boxer in 2019. They fought to a majority draw in their first go-around, and KSI edged the scorecards in the rematch via split decision.

“Maverick” and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought in June 2021. The bout went all eight rounds, but because it was an exhibition bout, a decision was not declared.

During a recent episode of Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast with his co-host, UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, The Count said he was aware of Paul saying he’d come out on top in a fight. And the fiery UFC Hall of Famer shared a strong response.

“Logan Paul was on the Bobby Lee podcast — did you see that?” Bisping asked Smith. “Bobby Lee’s throwing names at Logan Paul, whether or not he’d beat them in a fight and he goes, ‘Michael Bisping. He goes, ‘Oh yeah, I’d beat Michael Bisping.’

“And he goes,’ He’s old.’ I am old, bro. Logan Paul, man, you f****** don’t know what you are talking about. And I’m not going to sit here and say I’m very, very hard and tough.

“But, the path that we’ve been on and the path that you have been on… I mean, come on, it is a different path than being a godd*** YouTuber.”

Bisping Took Aim at Paul While Laughing: ‘I’ll Rip Your Godd*** Head Off’

While visibly amused by the topic, Bisping continued with his warning to Paul.

“You don’t want to be f****** locked down a dark alley with me after I’ve had six cans of Sapporo. I will tear your f****** head off, Logan Paul,” Bisping continued. “I will be arrested for manslaughter, okay? You stick a couple of margaritas in me — even if they’re skinny, couple of skinny margs, bro — I’ll rip your godd*** head off.”

Bisping didn’t go without praising Paul, who recently battled Roman Reigns during a WWE Crown Jewel event in November. He called Paul a “great entertainer” while also saying he “looks good” and “talks well.”

Bisping Retired From Mixed Martial Arts in 2017, Was Inducted Into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019

Bisping is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history and he retired from the sport in 2017 with a professional record of 30-9. He made his UFC debut in 2006 during “The Ultimate Fighter” season three finale when he defeated Josh Haynes and became the show’s light heavyweight tournament winner.

The Englishman would go on to compete in the promotion for over a decade while doing his best work at 185 pounds. He won the middleweight championship in 2016 by knocking out Luke Rockhold. Bisping earned one subsequent title defense — a split-decision victory over Dan Henderson — before dropping the belt to Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping was — and still is, in many regards — the face of English mixed martial arts during his UFC tenure.