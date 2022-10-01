UFC Hall of Famer Threatens Conor McGregor, McGregor Replies With Fiery Rant

Former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping recently got into it on Twitter.

Their most recent online scuffle came after McGregor, who is currently filming “Road House” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, took a shot at Bisping’s movie career. Bisping has appeared in several movies, including “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” and “Den of Thieves.”

“Road House” is McGregor’s first movie project, besides his documentary “Conor McGregor: Notorious.”

In response to Notorious’ now-deleted tweet, Bisping took to his “Believe You Me” podcast.

“I was just befuddled when I saw that,” Bisping said (h/t MMA Fighting). “I’m like, where is this coming from? What’s all that about? I mean, God bless him. I’m actually on set in Bulgaria and we stopped for a little break, looked at my phone as you do and someone had showed me that on DMs. I wasn’t annoyed or anything, just scratching my head, going where’s that coming from out of blue? … God bless him, he’s doing his first acting role and he’s all pumped about it.”

Bisping’s co-host, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, responded: “What a d***head. Just kind of drug you into a mess over a dust-up he got in with Nate Diaz.”

Bisping Threatened McGregor, Warning Him That He Better Have Bodyguards With Them Should They See Each Other in Person

Bisping then proceeded to threaten McGregor, telling the Irishman that he should keep his security team close should they ever see each other in person.

“I remember my first beer,” Bisping responded. “He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, God bless him. Good for f****** you. Well done. Why have you got to throw s*** my way? … Just f****** make sure you’ve got your bodyguards around you next time you want to come and talk some s***, you little f***. Jesus Christ.”

Smith responded, saying that if McGregor didn’t have a bevy of bodyguards with him and he and Bisping ran into each other in the streets, Notorious “wouldn’t dare say something like that to you.”

McGregor Erupted at Bisping, Responding With Tweets & a Voice Note

McGregor responded with a fiery rant after hearing Bisping’s comments. Taking to Twitter, McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Bisping you’ll do f*** all you little sprinter I’ll cave your head in. “S*** fighter, s*** actor. Sirius Xm head.”

“Ya’s’ll see when ya’s see me. … Who’ll do what and who’ll need what. We will see,” McGregor continued.

Then, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion posted a Twitter voice note aimed at “The Count.”

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f****** war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah?” McGregor said. “Security. You little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up … when you’re in Vegas again, pal. … Keep my name out of your f****** mouth again or any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. … You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”