Michael Bisping Turned Down $500k to Wrestle Tito Ortiz in RAF

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping claims that he turned down $500,000 to wrestle fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz in RAF.

Bisping, who is now 47 years old, has not fought since he was brutally knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017. He now works as a color commentator for the UFC and has a podcast, and he stays in shape by training. But he has not fought in nearly a decade, and he has no plans to do so.

That being said, a recent opportunity came up for Bisping to wrestle Ortiz in RAF, one that he thought about, but ultimately turned down.

Michael Bisping Turns Down Tito Ortiz Wrestling Match

Speaking on his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said that RAF — Real American Freestyle, a wrestling promotion that has plenty of UFC stars competing for them — offered him half a million dollars to wrestle the 51-year-old Ortiz. But Bisping, who has been dealing with neck issues, turned it down, though he admitted he would have fought Ortiz in a boxing match instead.

“Through someone that has an association with RAF, they asked me for half a million dollars to go wrestle against Tito Ortiz. I swear to god. I’m like, if it was a boxing match, yeah. But wrestling, my neck couldn’t take that. I was tempted. I was like half a million? For a little wrestling match? But that’s what these guys are getting paid, if not more,” Bisping said (via Bloody Elbow).

Though his health ultimately did not let him put on his wrestling shoes and go at it against Ortiz, the fact that Bisping said that he would be open to a boxing match is interesting, especially since he has not competed in mixed martial arts in nearly a decade. Clearly, the fire inside is still burning, though Bisping knows he has to be smart about scratching the itch.

Tito Ortiz Recently Had a Life-Threatening Boat Accident

Speaking of Ortiz, he recently said on social media that he had a life-threatening boat accident that will see him undergo upcoming neck surgery.

“On Monday, June 8, I will undergo C3-C4 disc replacement surgery. My hope is that this procedure will finally relieve the pain and help me continue the road to recovery. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, checked in on me, and stood by my side during this difficult journey. Your encouragement has meant more than words can express. I’m not done fighting. This is just another challenge to overcome. God bless, and thank you all for being part of my journey,” Ortiz recently shared with his fans on social media following his boating accident.

With Bisping and Ortiz both having bad necks, a wrestling match in RAF doesn’t seem feasible, even if they both get a huge bag to do it. An MMA fight doesn’t seem possible, either. But a boxing match? It’s still possible, though it likely won’t be happening anytime soon given what Ortiz recently went through. Never say never, though.