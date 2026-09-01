Michael Chiesa Reveals Why Retiring at UFC Seattle Meant So Much to Him

Michael Chiesa opened up about his retirement fight at UFC Seattle, where he ended his career on a high note. Chiesa revealed that the event held sentimental value for him. It took place in his home state and also fell on his parents’ anniversary.

Chiesa, 38, retired from MMA with an impressive 1st round submission victory over Niko Price. He was celebrated by the UFC with a special video package that aired during his post-fight interview.

‘Maverick’ was emotional, particularly when explaining the impact that his wife has had on his career. Chiesa overcame a lot both personally and professionally, and ultimately succeeded.

Michael Chiesa’s Reveals Why UFC Seattle Was So Special to Him

Michael Chiesa revealed that UFC Seattle falling on a significant milestone made his retirement fight more special.

Chiesa revealed that his parents’ anniversary fell on the same day as UFC Seattle. ‘Maverick’ noted that his career had come full circle because his debut also fell on a family milestone.

“My tenure as a competitor started on my mom’s birthday and ended on my parents’ anniversary,” Chiesa exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan. “Outside of my wedding, that was the greatest day of my life.”

Chiesa also expressed his gratitude toward the UFC for how accommodating they were. ‘Maverick’ was able to have his immediate family cageside, with Dana White offering his own seat so Chiesa’s wife could sit there instead.

“The UFC was gracious enough to give me 10 tickets to put all my family in the front row. Then I had like 50 of my friends and family sitting just a few rows behind them. So, I’m looking for my wife and little did I know, Dana White, being the stud that he is, went up to my wife and put her in his spot right against the octagon.”

Chiesa Grateful for His Family’s Support

Although Chiesa did not win a UFC championship during his career, he did win The Ultimate Fighter season 15. He expressed gratitude for his family supporting him along the way.

Chiesa pointed to the sacrifices his family made to help him pursue his dream. He acknowledged his wife, who he credited for having a significant impact on his career.

“My wife, she’s been through a lot, [especially] when you’re a woman that commits her life to fighting as well. She has been through a lot. She’s had to go through the training camp with me, she’s had to deal with me when I’m going through those low moments in my career, when I’m kind of broken down mentally. Anybody can ride with somebody when they’re winning, it’s challenging to ride with them when they’re losing,” Chiesa exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.

“That’s kind of when the emotions started to hit me and they still hit me now when I talk about it. The women in my life – both my sisters, my mom, and my wife – have had such a big impact on me and who I am.”