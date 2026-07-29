Charles Barkley did not hold back when complimenting MMA fighters and highlighting the difference between them and other athletes. The NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer praised the toughness required to compete in MMA.

Barkley, 63, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation. That generation includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Patrick Ewing.

The former NBA MVP is also known for never being one to shy away from sharing his blunt opinions on a variety of topics. As a result, he has received criticism at times for some of his takes. However, many will likely not dispute his claims about MMA fighters being the toughest athletes.

Barkley recently spoke highly of MMA fighters during a conversation with PFL women’s flyweight contender Dakota Ditcheva.

Charles Barkley Gives MMA Fighters the Ultimate Compliment

Charles Barkley complimented MMA fighters for their toughness, particularly compared to NBA players, tennis players, and golfers. While speaking with Dakota Ditcheva, Barkley made sure to let it be known how much he respects MMA fighters and combat sports athletes.

MMA requires discipline, particularly when training for a fight and cutting weight. That, in addition to trying to become as well-rounded as possible, can be very difficult to maintain.

“Basketball, we’re soft. Tennis players are soft. Golfers are soft,” Barkley said during his interview with Ditcheva on PFL’s YouTube channel. “When you step in a ring, you have to be, ‘This is it. I have to be ready to go at all times.'”

Ditcheva is widely regarded as one of the top fighters outside the UFC. ‘Dangerous’ is unbeaten and has a professional record of 15-0.

Ditcheva is scheduled to return to the cage against Denise Kielholtz at PFL New York on Friday. Her toughness has been showcased during training camp, as she admitted that recovering from her hand injury has been difficult.

Ditcheva Agrees with Barkley

Ditcheva appreciated Barkley’s assessment and described the difficulties of being a professional MMA fighter. The PFL star pointed to her mother, a former fighter herself, who has been helpful throughout her own journey in the sport.

The unbeaten flyweight contender revealed that her mother has shared advice on what to expect. Ditcheva credits that with playing a key role in guiding her to success.

“MMA fighting is dangerous and is not a sport that you can mess around with,” Ditcheva told Barkley during their conversation on PFL’s YouTube channel. “I think having my mom, who had been through it before and was a fighter herself. It was nice to kind of have that experience and someone to talk to.”

She continued:

“[My mom] knew beforehand what I was getting myself into, and she kind of just gave me that talk before to say, ‘It’s gonna be tough. This is not going to be easy. And if you’re going to do it, it’s one hundred percent,'” Ditcheva said. “I was really lucky to have my mom there as a little bit of a role model to kind of look up to a little bit.”