UFC Veteran on Fighting Jake Paul Next: ‘I Think it Happens’

There’s a possibility former UFC welterweight Mike Perry will step into the boxing ring with Jake Paul, “Platinum” said in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Perry, the 15-fight UFC veteran who holds a 14-8 professional mixed martial arts record, shared his optimism with the outlet. Platinum is 2-0 as a bare-knuckle boxer (and 1-0 in Triller’s Triad Combat) since leaving the promotion in 2021 on January 3 he posted via Twitter a signed contract to box “The Problem Child.”

“I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind,” Platinum tweeted the same day. Well, Perry’s tweets got Paul’s attention and he recorded a video message aimed at the brawler. “Mike Perry, it might be your lucky year because Tommy [Fury] is running again,” Paul said. “If only the fans knew how much money I was offering Tommy and he’s still ducking me. It’s pretty sad.”

When speaking with MMA Fighting, Perry said he believed the contract that he had signed was for next month. But regardless, he said he would “be ready” for the 6-0 boxer.

“I believe it was for mid-February,” Perry said. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say, [because] I want it to happen, but there was supposed to be a really cool location and that intrigued me.

“I think it happens. If it is mid-February, I’ll be ready. I’m ready this weekend. I’m going to keep working, road work, lift some weights, eat healthy, just keep feeding myself and stay hungry. That’s me. That’s what I do.”

Perry Addressed Those Who Believe the Contract He Posted Was Fake, Said He Was Sent It Late Last Year

Platinum refuted those who believe he faked the contract that he posted on Twitter. Further, he told MMA Fighting that he received it in late 2022.

“I think it was [this past] December,” Platinum said. “People are still in the comments think I faked the contract. What? Did I type that up? You think I typed that up? C’mon, man, I can’t type that up. It’s ridiculous, people will see it with their own eyes and still be in disbelief. It’s not like it matters. Jake’s got five pro boxing fights — if you could call them all pro boxing fights — he’s gotten a lot better since he’s been competing, he’s training all the time.

“I sparred him once, and I think it would be a great boxing match. I can’t lie, I’m a bare-knuckle boxer, and I like to punch without anything, but with the gloves on I feel like I hit harder, and I think it would be interesting to see what I could do.”

Perry Recently Called Out Several Notable Combat Sports Names

Perry recently shared a list of fighters who interested him as potential opponents — some realistic and some not. He challenged via Twitter Kevin Lee, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Darren Till, Conor McGregor, Paul, Roy Jones Jr. and Nate Diaz.

One thing Platinum has made clear is that — as of right now — he has no plans of returning to mixed martial arts. He is a bonafide striker and he told MMA Fighting that grappling had deterred him from what he truly wants to do in a fight, which is “punch people.”