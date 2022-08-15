Former UFC Brawler Mike Perry Goes Off About His ‘Bisexual Hands’

Former UFC star Mike Perry, who is set to compete in his second bout under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, recently went on a wild rant about his “bisexual hands.”

“Platinum” will battle Bellator MMA standout Michael “Venom” Page during the headliner for BKFC 27 in London, which is slated for August 20 at OVO Wembley Arena.

To promote their bare-knuckle boxing clash, Perry and Page went head to head verbally during a recent interview with The Mac Life. And during the interview, Perry brought up when he got into a physical altercation with a man in Texas in 2020.

Platinum said that he was prepared to “swat” anyone “in the streets” who comes at him, including “any gender.”

“People talk s*** about me, because that old man came at me and I swatted his a**,” Perry said via MMA News. “I swatted a few people in these streets. These hands is bisexual motherf*****… Anybody can get it. Any gender. Anybody can get this s*** at any given time because I don’t trust nobody. If anybody gets too close to me it’s going down like that.

“I get what you’re saying, ‘You’re a high-level athlete, you ain’t got time for these guys in the streets.’ I try not to have time for them, but they force their way in there, and you gotta swat ’em out. Flyswatter,” Platinum continued.

Perry Could Return to the UFC in the Future, His Manager Malki Kawa Recently Said

Perry’s manager, Malki Kawa, spoke with MMA Underground last month and said that with Platinum only having two fights left on his BKFC deal, fans could see him back in the UFC at some point.

“Did he wanna stay in the UFC? Yes,” Kawa said via MMA News. “Could he have stayed in the UFC? Absolutely,” Kawa continued. “Was it the right move? 1000%. I tell you this much, he beats MVP, I think he’s got one fight left on his contract at BKFC, he could easily come back to the UFC. Easily.”

Perry last fought inside the Octagon in April 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez. It was Platinum’s fourth loss in five fights, with his sole victory in the run coming by decision against Mickey Gall.

He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-8, with 11 wins via KO/TKO.

Kawa Pointed to the UFC for Building Platinum Into a Star

Kawa also praised the UFC for building fighters into stars, which included Platinum.

“I think a lot of people don’t give the UFC credit for that,” Kawa said. “I’ve been able to move Anthony Pettis and Paige VanZant because they’re UFC fighters. They might not have gotten it here, but then they went and got it somewhere else, and I think that’s very, very important for fighters to understand.

“You can come to the UFC and do the best you can — look at Mike Perry. I hate to say this, I don’t think he was ever gonna become UFC champ. There were some holes in his game and he was bouncing from gym to gym… He goes to (BKFC) and it’s like he found his home.”

Perry has only fought once as a BKFC combatant. He took on “The Ultimate Fighter” alum Julian Lane at KnuckleMania 2 in February and bested him via unanimous decision.