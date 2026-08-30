WATCH: Mike Perry Suffers Surprising TKO Loss at Duel Arena 1

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry suffered a surprising TKO loss to fellow former UFC talent Brandon Jenkins in the headliner of Duel Arena 1.

Perry was originally supposed to fight Dillon Danis, but Danis withdrew on Thursday and was replaced by Jenkins, who flew to Orlando, Florida, to take the fight on one day’s notice.

Despite Jenkins taking the fight on super-short notice, he pulled off an insane upset when he defeated Perry via first-round TKO.

Brandon Jenkins Defeats Mike Perry

Despite Perry being a -900 betting favorite, he lost to Jenkins after he dislocated his shoulder in the first round and was then finished with a body kick and punches by Jenkins, who was a +600 underdog.

Watch the video here, via Duel Arena:

The event was originally supposed to be on pay-per-view, but after Danis withdrew, the promoters decided to make it a free stream for fans to watch.

For Perry, this was a really shocking loss, because he was on a roll coming into it, including defeating UFC legend Nate Diaz at MVP MMA 1 in May via TKO.

He wanted to come back to the UFC after the Diaz win, but signed with Duel Arena instead, presumably because he made a lot of money.

But what looked like an easy win on paper turned into a disastrous loss to Jenkins, who used to fight as a lightweight in the UFC but moved up to middleweight to fight Perry.

What’s Next for Mike Perry & Brandon Jenkins?

The loss for Perry to Jenkins is unfortunate because he was on track to make a return to the UFC after having a good run outside of the promotion in the last few years.

Although he did get injured in the fight, it still looks really bad for Perry to lose to someone like Jenkins, who was not expected to be competitive in this bout.

Look for Perry to try to get another win outside the UFC and show this loss was a fluke to get back in.

As for Jenkins, don’t be surprised if the UFC gives him another call for a short-notice fight.