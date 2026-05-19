Mike Perry Fires Back at Critics After Nate Diaz Win

Welterweight Mike Perry fired back at his critics after he finished Nate Diaz via second-round TKO at MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano.

Perry beat Diaz up for 10 minutes and cut him wide open before legendary cutman Jacob “Stitch” Duran decided to stop the fight. For Perry, this was a successful return after five years away from the sport, as he has been competing in pro boxing and BKFC since he left the UFC in 2021.

However, while Perry looked phenomenal in the fight, he isn’t without his share of critics in the wake of the bout, some of whom accused him of essentially fighting a “punching bag” in a washed version of Diaz.

Mike Perry Fires Back at Critics

Taking to his social media in the days after his fight, Perry fired back at critics of his stoppage win over Diaz, reminding people his opponent had a competitive fight with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards a few years ago.

“Leon was just Champion, Nate just almost knocked him in the 4th and 5th of their fight, the fact it went that far is just not gonna happen with the energy I’m bringing. We don’t get praised with a post when we pass our drug tests which we were tested, that was all sacrifice. You can’t take it from me. Before the fight it was ‘not sure’ and ‘Nate looks better than he has in years’ bunch of shameless people saying this and that you guys spew garbage and I hope that’s where you’re headed. Sit at home eating cake everyday but I’ll go back to the gym and maybe I’ll bleed more next time, maybe I have another smash hit. At least I’ll be working for something. The real fans who know what we go through, what we put into this, what our families and close friends go through to help us. Only God can make those connections and that’s what makes it alll so special. Signed, The King,” Perry wrote on his X.

What’s Next for Mike Perry?

Following the fight with Diaz, there were talks of an immediate rematch since the fight ended with a cut stoppage and not with a traditional knockout. So, MVP MMA may run this fight back, potentially in Sacramento, California, which is close to Diaz’s hometown of Stockton.

That being said, it’s very difficult to see a rematch playing out any differently, even if there may be a more decisive way that it ends. Based on how this first fight played out, it was clear that Perry was just the far superior fighter, and there isn’t much of a reason to think that Diaz will do anything differently the second time around, if the rematch does indeed happen.

Still, it’s a big fight for MVP MMA, so if both Perry and Diaz are okay with running it back, then it becomes an easy fight for this promotion to put on their second card, if and when a second event from this organization happens.