Mike Tyson Challenged to Box In ‘One of the Biggest PPV’s of All Time’

Mike Tyson was recently challenged by Jake Paul to a boxing match, and two believe it could be one of the most purchased combat sports pay-per-view events of all time.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was a guest on the April 20th episode of the boxing icon’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.” The two spoke about the possibility of an “Iron Mike” vs. Paul boxing match, and they both concluded that it could be a massive pay-per-view.

“Let’s do it, Jakey,” Tyson said. “God, wouldn’t that be cool?”

“A good large percentage would want to see you knock his block off,” Rogan replied.

And “The Problem Child” would love to square off with the 55-year-old boxer inside a ring.

“Ideally, for sure, that’s legendary,” Jake told Boxing Social via Middle Easy. “As Mike Tyson said on the Joe Rogan podcast, it would be one of the biggest pay-per-views of all time. Together when we were on the same card, we sold almost two million pay-per-views (PPV). It could be three million pay-per-views (PPV), four million pay-per-views (PPV). Mike Tyson like you said on the podcast, if you’re watching this, let’s make the fight happen. I’m ready and I think I would win, Mike thinks he would win, so let’s do it.”

Paul & Michael Bisping Have Been Going at Each Other on Twitter

Tyson isn’t the only combat sports legend in Paul’s crosshairs. He’s been going back and forth with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, and The Problem Child has also expressed interest in boxing arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Anderson Silva.

In a recent media scrum, Paul said he didn’t think a boxing bout with Bisping would last more than a round.

“I also think it’s a silly callout,” Paul said. “That’s an easy fight for me, it’s a one-round fight, he’s an old guy. Here’s the thing about me, if someone talks s***, I have to f*** them up. I have a f****** problem. If someone talks s***, let’s f****** settle it in the ring. Let’s see if you’re really about that or if you’re just talking on Twitter. You feel me?”

Paul Continued Hs Rant, Aimed at ‘P****’ UFC Fighters

Paul already has two former UFC fighters on his mantel. He boasts two wins over ex-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which includes a brutal KO and a split decision. He also took out former ONE and Bellator 170-pound champion Ben Askren via first-round TKO. And Paul doesn’t plan on stopping his campaign to box notable UFC names.

“These guys — these ‘UFC champions’ — who think they’re so tough — I’ll beat the f*** out of all of them and I got time,” Paul continued. “I got time to do it, I’m young. So any of them can come and get it as fast as we get these deals done, I’ll knock them all out. Bisping wants to talk s***? Cool. Let’s get in the ring, motherf*****. You p****. If anyone wants to talk s***, get in the f****** ring, p****. [Jorge] Masvidal, you p****. All these guys are all talk, they’re cap, and their dad Dana [White] f****** owns them. They’re a bunch of f****** p****** that have to hide behind the f****** contract.”