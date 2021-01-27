Superfight for Mike Tyson on Triller: ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanagh revealed to Heavy his company was “cautiously optimistic” about the proposed megafight trilogy capper between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. The famed Hollywood producer, who was at the helm of Tyson’s innovative pay-per-view event last year vs. Roy Jones Jr., believes another Tyson superfight could be on its way in 2021.

“Yeah. I’d say that’s fair: cautiously optimistic,” Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh revealed part of the way his company looks at putting fights together is by analyzing data on Triller.

It’s what helped Triller decide to make Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren its next Fight Club pay-per-view event on April 17, and something likely to continue to pay dividends for the company as it continues to seek new ways to do old business.

Triller is a popular video-making and social-networking service comparable to TikTok. Kavanagh suggested data on Triller suggests Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 is a hot topic right.

“A lot of people are talking about the Tyson vs. Holyfield fight,” Kavanagh said.

Still, Kavanagh explained there were still lots of moving parts to the whole situation, and that he hoped by the end of things to be back in the Tyson business.

“We have first order of refusal and a last on his fights. Obviously, we’ll see what the next fight holds,” Kavanagh said.

Holyfield Gunning for Third Fight

Holyfield, 58, from Atlanta, Georgia, twice defeated Tyson, 54, from Brooklyn, New York, in 1990s superfights but that hasn’t kept the former heavyweight champ from seeking a third fight over two decades later.

Earlier this month, Holyfield told The Sun negotiations for Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 were already underway.

“What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management, so I’m waiting for a decision. They are communicating right now,” Holyfield said.

While he seems hopeful, Kavanagh declined to give a timetable for the proposed superfight between two boxing legends.

“I’m not sure what will happen. It takes a lot of work to get them back in the ring,” Kavanagh said.

But Kavanagh did agree with the viewpoint that both fighters already appeared to be incredible shape, and that Holyfield’s social media campaigns, as well as his recent interviews about Tyson vs. Holyfield 3, suggest that the 58-year-old wants another rumble with “Iron Mike”.

“I think he definitely does,” Kavanagh said.

Tyson vs. Holyfield 3?

Holyfield stopped Tyson in the 11th round in 1996 in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight championship history.

Holyfield won the rematch via disqualification the next year in the infamous “Bite Fight” that saw Tyson bite off bits of Holyfield’s ears during the rematch in response to alleged intentional headbutts.

Both Tyson and Holyfield are rated among the most popular and decorated boxing champions in history. Once bitter rivals, the two have since become friends.

VideoVideo related to superfight for mike tyson on triller: ‘cautiously optimistic’ 2021-01-27T16:43:19-05:00

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion ever in 1986 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick at age 20. Today, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” remains one of the most recognizable faces in boxing and one of its most revered champions.

Meanwhile, Holyfield was the first cruiserweight champ to move up and do the same at heavyweight. Holyfield is also the only fighter in boxing history to capture at least a portion of boxing’s heavyweight championship four times.

Both are frequently listed among the all-time best heavyweights in boxing history.

According to Kavanagh, the two could be back in the ring together soon.

READ NEXT: PFL’s Claressa Shields: ‘Does She Know Who the F*** I Am?’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel