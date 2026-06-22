From the Cage to Hollywood: MMA Stars Who Joined ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary today. Originally focusing on car culture, the franchise transformed into an action blockbuster, generating billions of dollars at the box office. Along the way, MMA fighters have joined the cast.

Being an MMA superstar and UFC champion has its perks. Hollywood comes calling and many fighters have accepted offers to transition into film. The Fast & Furious franchise is no different.

Since the original 2001 film, three MMA stars have appeared in the franchise.

Which MMA Stars Appeared in the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise?

As the Fast & Furious franchise became a larger action ensemble, MMA fighters were brought in to bring realism to fight scenes.

Gina Carano was the first MMA star to join the franchise in Fast & Furious 6. At the time, Carano had been four years removed from her final bout against Cris Cyborg.

While it was early in her acting career, Carano joined the popular franchise as Agent Riley Hicks. It was a somewhat prominent role, as she shared several scenes with franchise regulars. Her character later aligned with the film’s villain, which eventually led to her demise.

In the following installment, Furious 7, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey joined the cast. Rousey played a role of Kara, the head of security for a billionaire in Abu Dhabi. Her character was not as integral as Carano’s, but she was involved in a fight scene with Letty Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez.

In F9, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou joined the cast. There was no dialogue, as he was featured in an action sequence.

Unlike Carano and Rousey, Ngannou was involved in a fight scene with Han Lue, played by Sung Kang. His role was also minor cameo and was not an integral part of the plot.

Although Carano, Rousey, and Ngannou were not main characters, they still joined the list of MMA fighters who transitioned into film. Their roles also showed that there can be a path for MMA fighters to venture out into Hollywood either while they are active or after their careers are over.

How the Toyota Supra Became Hero Car of the Original Film

The Toyota Supra has become a symbolic representation of the Fast & Furious franchise since the release of the original film. That film featured the Supra as the main car for Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Connor.

The Fast and The Furious‘ technical advisor Craig Lieberman, who owned the Supra, reflected on how he was hired. He revealed that his vehicle was selected for the film after a coincidental meeting at a car show.

“I got a phone call at my office. They said, ‘Hey we’re looking for cars and like that ones that are in your ad, which happened to be my yellow Supra. He said, ‘How about you come up to the office and bring that Supra of yours?’ I said, ‘Sure,'” Lieberman told VIBE 105.5FM Toronto in 2021. “I started giving [the cast and crew] a tour and all that kind of stuff and I took the director, Rob Cohen, for a ride on Highway 101 in Universal City.”

He continued:

“I jumped on the gas, the targa top was off, and Rob looks over, and boost comes on, the turbo. Rob Cohen screams, “Is that the NOS?’ I said, ‘No, that’s the turbo.’ So, we get back and he jumps out the car and said we’re putting this car in the movie. And I’m just thinking, ‘What just happened here?'”