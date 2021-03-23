UFC Champ’s Mom Slams Company: ‘Bulls***!’ [LOOK]

A UFC champion’s mom slammed the company when her son tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States after leaving his home country with an apparent clean bill of health. Mary Volkanovski was so mad about UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski’s positive test and subsequent fight cancellation, that she swung into action in the comments section of the breaking news announcement on the ESPN MMA Facebook page.

Dude tried to argue with a UFC champ's mom tho. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vAaB2caAcn — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) March 23, 2021

The champ’s mom commented, “I’m so upset with ufc .. Protect your fighters from other countries!!! They come clean and healthy and you infect them with covid!!! UFC promised they follow all safety protocol… Bulls***!”

Another user tried to come to the UFC’s defense, perhaps not knowing he was messing around with a UFC star’s Momma Bear. But the champ’s mom wasn’t having it.

She posted, “I’m his mother and I’m very upset [he’s] sick in another country and I’m very worried.. He caught covid in Las Vegas and that’s a fact if safety protocols were in place he wouldn’t have caught it.”

Later, she savaged another troll with an emoji response.

UFC 260 Title Fight Fight Postponed

Alex Volkanovski was supposed to make the second defense of his UFC championship this weekend against Brian Ortega. The 145-pound showdown was scheduled as the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 260 pay-per-view card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The champ released a statement after the news broke on Saturday saying he tested positive for COVID-19 in Las Vegas after testing negative in Australia.

“So devastated to share that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and my fight is off and will be rescheduled,” Volkanovski posted. “I tested negative leaving Australia, negative before entering the UFC bubble but my latest test was positive.”

“We have worked so hard getting ready for this fight and I’m absolutely gutted this has happened. We followed every policy and process to remain COVID free but it wasn’t meant to be this time. Thanks to everyone here in the States for your support since arriving and to everyone back home and around the world for your positive messages. To my fans, I’m certain I’ll be bouncing back stronger than ever before.”

You can see that post below.

Ortega Responds To Fight Cancelation

Ortega sent his message to the champ via Instagram. He posted, “…get well soon, we will pray for your health…”.

“I know you would have took the fight no matter what even with COVID,” Ortega said in the video. “That’s the type of human you are. I respect that. I hope you get better. I hope you heal up fast…Some things are out of our control. We’ll postpone it and we’ll just reschedule it. We got to…Whenever this s*** is meant to happen, it’ll happen.”

Per ESPN, the fight has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Neither the champ nor the challenger seemed to express any ill feelings toward each other or even the UFC over the fight not going down at UFC 260 on March 27, but at least one person seems to believe the UFC is the entity to blame for Volkanovski testing positive for the virus.

The champ’s mom was so livid about it happening that she bolted into that comments section on Facebook to let the rest of the world know about it, too.

Volkanovski is one of the fiercest competitors in the sport, and it looks like he got at least some of that from his mom.

