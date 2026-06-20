Myktybek Orolbai Next UFC Opponent Revealed

Rising UFC welterweight contender Myktybek Orolbai revealed his next opponent inside the Octagon for a summer showdown.

Orolbai himself revealed that he is fighting Jeremiah Wells at UFC 330, which takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Officially! UFC 330 I am coming,” Orolbai wrote on his Instagram while announcing the fight.

Myktybek Orolbai Is a Welterweight on the Rise

Orolbai is one of the top welterweights on the rise right now in the UFC. The 28-year-old Kyrgyzstan native joined the UFC in 2023, and so far he holds a 5-1 record inside the Octagon. He has beaten Chris Curtis, Jack Hermansson, Tofiq Musayev, Elves Brener, and Uros Medic in the UFC, with his lone loss coming in an absolute war against Mateusz Rebecki in 2024.

Orolbai previously competed in the UFC lightweight division, but after struggling to make weight, he decided to move up to welterweight full-time in 2025. Since then, he is 2-0 with a brutal KO win over Hermansson and a dominant decision win over Curtis. Those two wins showed that Orolbai is ready for the big time, though he won’t be getting a ranked opponent in this bout.

There were some rumors that Orolbai could get a top-15 ranked opponent his next time out, but instead, he will face Wells, a Philadelphia native who is 5-2 in the UFC. Wells is coming off a decision win over the recently retired Themba Gorimbo in his last fight, but he had lost two straight fights before that.

It’s a bit surprising that Orolbai vs. Wells was booked, since Orolbai is higher up the welterweight ladder. But both men needed a fight, and with both available for UFC 330, the UFC got it done.

UFC 330 Right Now

UFC 330 is headlined by UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry, while the co-main event features UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern against Gillian Robertson.

Also on the card is a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, a middleweight bout between Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore, a lightweight bout between Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics, and a middleweight bout between Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus.