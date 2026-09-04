Nassourdine Imavov Teases UFC Middleweight Title Shot

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov teased an upcoming title shot against middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Imavov has won five straight fights, and he has not lost since a January 2023 unanimous decision defeat to Strickland in a light heavyweight bout.

Now, nearly four years later, it appears that Imavov will finally get his chance to get revenge on Strickland and steal his belt.

Nassourdine Imavov Teases UFC Title Shot

Speaking to fans in a Q&A session ahead of UFC Paris, Imavov hinted that he will be getting the next UFC middleweight title shot, but stopped short of giving a date for the bout.

“I know the date for my next fight, and it is for the title,” Imavov said.

UFC 335 Rumored Location for Middleweight Title Bout

Though nothing has been officially announced by the UFC yet, there are strong hints that the UFC 335 main event will feature the rematch between Strickland and Imavov for the UFC middleweight title.

The event takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. No other bouts have been announced for this event yet, which will be the final UFC numbered card of 2026.

Former champion Khamzat Chimaev has been clamoring for a rematch against Strickland after losing his belt to the new champ at UFC 328 in May. Still, it appears as though the UFC would rather give the title shot to Imavov, who has won five straight fights, unlike Chimaev, who is coming off a loss.

Though Imavov likely won’t be as big a draw as Chimaev, he is more deserving of the next middleweight title shot based on merit alone, so it is fair that the UFC appears to be giving him the next crack at 185-lb gold.

As for Chimaev, he has been connected to a fight against Caio Borralho, who coincidentally just so happens to be the last man whom Imavov beat.

It’s possible that the fight between Chimaev and Borralho could serve as a future title eliminator at 185 lbs, though former champion Dricus du Plessis also has to be part of the conversation for the next UFC middleweight title shot.