Natália Silva Wins Flyweight Title Against Wang Cong in Salt Lake City

Natália Silva is the new UFC women’s flyweight champion of the world. The Brazilian fighter won after five hard-fought rounds against Wang Cong via unanimous decision during UFC 332. Both women fought for the vacant title after champion Valentina Shevchenko vacated the title due to injury.

It was Silva’s fifteenth consecutive win. She started very sharp on the feet against Wang. Wang tried to close the distance, but Silva was able to move around and pick her apart with countershots early on. Silva knocked down Wang in the second round, but the Chinese fighter recovered quickly.

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New Champion

Silva seemed to cruise to a decision win, but Wang found a second wind and fought her best two rounds during the championship rounds. The win for Silva never came in danger as was shown afterwards on the scorecards. Silva is now the flyweight champion.

Unbelievable Easy

Payton Talbott has won for the second time in a row against a former champion. The American fighter beat Henry Cejudo earlier this year and took on Deiveson Figueiredo tonight in Salt Lake City. The fight was never competitive. Talbott knocked down Figueiredo with almost the first punch he landed.

Figueiredo was wobbly but kept on fighting. Talbott was looking for the finish and got it over two minutes into the first round. The referee waved off the fight. The third win in a row for Talbott, who wants former champion Sean O’Malley next.

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Technically Better

Roman Kopylov has shown his level in his fight against Ateba Gautier. The Russian fighter, an underdog, put up a technically perfect performance against the knockout specialist from Cameroon.

Gautier was looking for the one-punch knockout, but Kopylov countered every single time. Kopylov knocked down Gautier and finished him with ground and pound in the first round. A big win for the Russian and a very painful loss for the fighter from Cameroon.

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Scary Power

Damian Pinas has won his sixth fight in a row by first-round knockout and his third fight overall in the UFC. The fighter from Aruba took on the always very durable Andrey Pulyaev in Salt Lake City.

Pinas grabbed the head of Pulyaev early in the fight and put him away with a perfectly placed uppercut. Pulyaev was unconscious before he hit the canvas. Three in a row in the first round in the UFC. Pinas said afterwards that he hopes for a top 10 challenge in 2027.

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Big Win In A New Weight Class

After losing to Dominick Reyes in April this year, Johnny Walker decided to move up to the heavyweight division. He was supposed to debut in August, but after his opponent withdrew, he got booked against Mick Parkin tonight.

Walker knocked out Parkin with a vicious knee to the face, leaving the English fighter fully unconscious on the canvas. An amazing debut in the new weight class for Walker.

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Full Results UFC 332

Main Card

Natália Silva def. Wang Cong via UD (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).

Payton Talbott def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:09.

Esteban Ribovics def. King Green via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:08.

Roberto Soldić def. Khaos Williams via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27).

Roman Kopylov def. Ateba Gautier via TKO (punches) – R1, 3:12.

Preliminary Card

Imanol Rodríguez def. Alden Coria via TKO (body kick) – R1, 3:11.

Damian Pinas def. Andrey Pulyaev via KO (punch) – R1, 1:15.

Marcus McGhee def. Anthony Romero via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:58.

Anthony Wint def. Lucas Armand via TKO (punches) – R1, 0:23.

Early Preliminary Card

Johnny Walker def. Mick Parkin via KO (knee) – R1, 3:35.

Jacobe Smith def. Bruce Whitehead via KO (punches) – R1, 1:32.

Alexander Hernandez def. Rafael dos Anjos via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:12.

Ismail Naurdiev def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Eric Nolan def. Court McGee via KO (punch) – R3, 3:26.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.