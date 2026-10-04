Roberto Soldic Victorious in Octagon Debut at UFC 332

Roberto Soldic‘s UFC debut was a success. Soldic did not experience any octagon jitters as he earned a unanimous decision victory over Khaos Williams at UFC 332.

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Croatian’s octagon debut. He is a former two-division KSW champion and earned a reputation for his knockouts.

While Soldic has an impressive resume in other promotions, competing in the UFC is a different animal. Many other highly-touted signings have not fared too well in their octagon debuts.

Former Bellator champions Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix came up short in their respective debuts. And former Bellator contender Aaron Pico was also on the receiving end of a vicious knockout loss. After their losses, a lot was made of their skills not translating to the UFC because of the quality of the fighters.

Soldic proved that he not only belongs in the octagon, but he can face a ranked opponent next. His high-level striking can make for some intriguing matchups in the future.

Roberto Soldic Reacts to Being Victorious in His Octagon Debut

Roberto Soldic expressed joy after he was winning his octagon debut at UFC 332. While speaking with Joe Rogan, Soldic admitted that fighting in the octagon was nothing different from what he has already experienced.

“No [there was nothing different about fighting in the octagon], just the atmosphere is good. And I like the USA crowd,” Soldic said during his post-fight interview with Rogan.

Soldic complimented Williams for being a great opponent for his octagon debut and for bringing the fight to him.

“[Williams] took so much shots. He has a great kick and I see experience. And Khaos is an amazing fighter. He dropped me with a good right hook. You know, when he touches somebody, it’s done,” Soldic said. “He hits hard, really good. Tough opponent. It’s good, like to welcome me here. [He is an] experienced guy. But I fought many good guys, and Khaos is one of them, for sure.”

Soldic Addresses His Next Fight After His UFC 332 Victory

Soldic also addressed his next fight after his successful debut at UFC 332.

The former two-division KSW champion also stayed humble and refrained from calling out a particular opponent. Instead, Soldic expressed his willingness to take on whomever the UFC matchmakers put in front of him.

“I don’t [have an opponent in mind]. I mean, I don’t want to call out anyone. It’s up to Hunter [Campbell] and Dana White, and Sean Shelby,” Soldic told UFC commentator Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview. “They need to send [the offer]. I accept everybody, I’ll fight with anyone.”

There are several intriguing matchups for Soldic especially after his successful octagon debut. However, it will depend on whether the matchmakers want to fast track him into the welterweight title picture.