Fighter’s Challenge to Nate Diaz: ‘First 10-Round UFC Fight’

Fighting superstar Nate Diaz is known for performing well late into a fight, so a top-ranked UFC fighter would love to test Diaz over ten rounds.

Diaz proved his effectiveness deep into a match during his last contest at UFC 263. In June 2021, Diaz fought Leon Edwards in a five-round affair and at the end of the last frame, he caught “Rocky” on the chin and nearly put him away. Diaz was unable to secure the finish, however, and Edwards won the fight by unanimous decision.

No. 6-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque is set to fight No. 5 Michael Chiesa during a featured match on the main card of UFC 265 on August 7, 2021. Luque is one of the more exciting fighters on the 170-pound roster, earning 11 of his 20 professional victories by KO/TKO. He is on a three-fight finishing streak, defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by submission in his last outing in March 2021.

Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday ahead of his fight on Saturday, Luque spoke about the possibility of fighting Diaz, something that really excites him. In fact, “The Silent Assassin” has challenged Diaz in his last two post-fight interviews.

So after his fight with Chiesa, Luque is prepared to take on Nate Diaz, or his brother Nick Diaz.

“[Nate] had that exciting last minute that Nate Diaz always finds a way to threaten his opponent, and that’s why I wanted that fight so much,” Luque told ESPN on Wednesday. “I have that style. I’m always going to put my heart on the line. I’m always going to put my whatever I’ve got to do to get a win, and Nate is the same way. So I think it would be a great fight.

“I’m always down for that fight. Either Nate or Nick. Whenever they want to do five rounds, six rounds, we can do 10 rounds if they want to. We can have the first 10 round UFC fight. It would be awesome for me.”

Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) has a big fight on Saturday against Michael Chiesa, which could elevate him into the top of the division, but he's always down for a fight against Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209). Any time. And even proposes a special set of circumstances for it … pic.twitter.com/CuiXUEa2xA — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 4, 2021

