Nate Diaz Erupts at Rising Star: ‘Boring as F***’ [LOOK]

UFC superstar Nate Diaz erupted again over the weekend, and this time it was against one of the fastest rising stars in the sport. Rising lightweight contender Islam Makhachev impressed most everyone in MMA over the weekend with his dominant victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259 on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

But Diaz isn’t everyone, and he let his thoughts be known about Makhachev’s wrestling-centric style as the fight was happening.

Diaz posted, “This a wack fight boring as f***”.

Then Diaz posted: “Fire that man”, which was either directed at Makhachev or his opponent Dober.

Fire that man 🔥 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 7, 2021

Diaz hasn’t competed since losing by stoppage to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in 2019.

The 35-year-old was thought to be on his way back down to the lightweight division sometime in 2021, but the fighter has since revealed he expects to compete at welterweight again or even at 170 against 155-pound fighters.

Regardless, maybe this was the fighter’s way of expressing interest in facing Makhachev next.

After all, Diaz has long touted how he’d have been successful against retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had the American been given the chance to face him before the Russian retired.

Some in the sport believe Makhachev is the next Khabib, and the fighter has even been hailed by Nurmagomedov as the next UFC lightweight champ.

Diaz vs. Makhachev would be a massive fight for both. Diaz didn’t like what he saw from the 29-year-old at UFC 259, but maybe he’ll climb into the cage against the star to show him how he prefers fights to go.

