UFC Icon Nate Diaz Hit With Charge & Arrest Warrant After Brawl Allegation

Former UFC combatant Nate Diaz is facing a second-degree battery charge and has been issued an arrest warrant stemming from a street brawl allegation. Diaz was in New Orleans this past weekend and attended a Misfits Boxing event to support his friend, Chris Avila, who fought on the undercard.

A video went viral after the event of what appears to be Diaz getting into a physical altercation on Bourbon Street, leading to the fighter choking out a man. Tiktok star Rodney Petersen, who is best known for being Logan Paul’s lookalike, has alleged he was on the receiving end of Diaz’s guillotine choke, which led to a bloody injury to the back of his head.

Watch the video below via the embedded tweet:

New Orleans police issued the arrest warrant on Monday.

“At or about 2:10am on Saturday April 22- NOPD’s Bourbon Street Promenade officers and supervisors were alerted to a large altercation in the 400 block of Bourbon St,” Officer Reese Harper shared in a statement to Heavy. “The officers were able to disperse the crowd.

“Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid.”

“After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz. He has been charged with second degree battery. He is not in custody at this time.”

Diaz has yet to publicly comment on the allegation. Petersen did, however. “So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” the Tiktok creator said in a video early Saturday morning. “But I’m telling you what. I’m going to knock him the f*** out when I know he’s coming. You caught me off guard, dude. Did you think I was Logan? What the f***?”

His head injury was also captured. See the video of Petersen below: