Video of Nate Diaz Smacking Journalist at UFC 276 Goes Viral

Fighting superstar Nate Diaz had a problem with a combat sports journalist at UFC 276 on Saturday night.

The Octagon was back at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night and fans witnessed stellar knockouts, technical battles and gutsy performances. However, not all of the evening’s altercations went down inside the cage.

While backstage, Full Send MMA reporter “OG” Shawny Mack pulled Diaz over for an interview. The two seemed cordial at first, with Mack asking Diaz if he was there to support “Sugar” Sean O’Malley. That’s when their conversation turned, however.

Diaz answered, telling Mack to “watch his tweets.”

Then, the man known for the “Stockton slap,” smacked Mack’s microphone and then his hat while pushing the reporter back. The video stopped right after.

Watch the incident below via the embedded YouTube video:

NATE DIAZ SLAPS FULL SEND MMA REPORTER Stockton Slap 👋 Full Send Supplements available now | supplements.co THE OG : @ogshawnymack 2022-07-03T06:55:42Z

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what Mack tweeted about that upset Diaz so much.

Diaz has been actively campaigning to the UFC for a fight. He hopes to battle as soon as possible and then test out free agency. He even recently hinted at potentially boxing Jake Paul. The fan-favorite fighter last competed in June 2021 at UFC 263 when he lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.