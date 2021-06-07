Conor McGregor Challenged by NFL Star: ‘I Think I’m Ready’

Former NFL star Chad Johnson participated in the opening fight on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view card in Miami on Sunday, and he didn’t lose. He didn’t win either, but Johnson, aka “Ocho Cinco”, did fight four two-minute rounds against Brian Maxwell, and he appeared to do pretty well in the fight until he was dropped by a wild punch in the final round. That happened just a few seconds after the ex-NFL star flexed on Maxwell as a way to pose for the crowd, but Johnson did at least make it back to his feet to finish the fight.

You can see the knockdown in the clip below.

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round 😤💪#JohnsonMaxwell #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mPRZ4AohF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

No winner was announced because it was a special exhibition boxing bout, but Johson did use his post-fight interview to reveal what he thinks about his next fight. Johnson believes he’s ready to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

“…I think I’m ready for McGregor,” Johnson said.

Johnson Didn’t Look Terrible, Probably Isn’t Ready for McGregor

Johnson, 44, did appear to know what he was doing in the ring a little bit. He didn’t look quite ready to face a legit prizefighter like McGregor, but he didn’t look completely lost the way ex-NBA star Nate Robinson looked against YouTuber Jake Paul last year.

“I had fun. I had two months to get ready for this,” Johnson said.

UFC “BMF” Champ Jorge Masvidal liked what he saw. He congratulated Johnson on his effort by posting, “Great job @ochocinco you made us Miami boys proud #MayweatherPaul”.

Great job @ochocinco you made us Miami boys proud #MayweatherPaul — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2021

After thanking his supporters and the people who helped him train and get ready for the fight, Johnson turned his intention toward inspiring others.

“My life has always been about taking chances and doing crazy stuff. This was something off my bucket list, and it’s a message for a lot of people out there who are content, scared to fail, scared to lose, and don’t take chances. Don’t be scared to fail. It’s okay,” Johnson said.

Maybe he had even just inspired himself. Because soon Johnson was turning his attention toward McGregor.

“Listen, I don’t box. I fight, but it ain’t in the ring, so of course, it’s a little sloppy. I lost my virginity tonight, and it was fun…I had fun, and I think I’m ready for McGregor,” Johnson said.

Will McGregor vs. Johnson Happen

Will the fight actually happen? It’s unlikely, but one has to admit at the same time that most of the wild crossover events that have happened in recent history were just as unlikely at first glance.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.?

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren?

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?

All these fights happened.

According to Bleacher Report, the two stars have already linked up before. Maybe McGregor has already made the call to Johnson.

“I think I’m ready for McGregor.” Ochocinco says he wants Conor McGregor after his boxing debut 😅 Never forget this moment when they linked up @br_betting pic.twitter.com/1ZJ2oNUDWI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2021

Sure, Johnson might have been joking, but you never know.

Johnson is known for taking big chances and living life to the full. If he could actually get McGregor to agree to a boxing match, there’s no way he would walk away from the chance trying his hand at it.

