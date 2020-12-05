Nick and Nate Diaz Troll Conor McGregor With Photo [LOOK]

UFC stars Nick and Nate Diaz are two of the most popular fighters in the world today and some of the best trash talkers in MMA history. The Diaz brothers were inactive during 2020, but most expect to see both brothers back inside the UFC’s Octagon soon.

On Saturday, the Diaz brothers posted a photo on their shared Instagram account of Nate Diaz’s first encounter with Conor McGregor.

Diaz defeated McGregor via second-round submission in March 2016 at UFC 196.

Despite Diaz losing the rematch via split-decision on the judges’ scorecards five months later at UFC 202, the picture shows McGregor on the ground in a heap with Diaz standing on his feet above him with his hands held high.

You can see that stunning picture below. It’s one of the most iconic moments in UFC history.

The implication, of course, is that Diaz won both fights against McGregor.

There are many comments in support of that theory on the post, and Diaz has consistently stated since the second fight four years ago that he believes he won the main event at UFC 202.

You can watch the second fight below (in Spanish) and judge for yourself.

UFC PELEA GRATIS: McGregor vs Diaz 2Una de las mejores peleas peso welter en la historia fue a manos de dos pesos ligeros naturales. Mira Diaz vs McGregor. DISFRUTA MÁS PELEAS DEL UFC Y OTROS DEPORTES DE COMBATE EN UFC FIGHT PASS: https://ufcfightpass.com/home Sigue al UFC en Redes sociales y website: Website: http://www.ufcespanol.com UFC Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufcespanol Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufcespanol Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufcespanol Snapchat:… 2018-09-05T23:41:32Z

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

2020 for Diaz Brothers and McGregor

Diaz, 35, hasn’t fought since losing via stoppage to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. The fight was controversially stopped by the ringside doctor after the third round due to cuts around Diaz’s eye.

Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t fought since stopping Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round back in January at UFC 246. Unlike either of the Diaz brothers, though, McGregor already has his next fight lined up for UFC 257 on January 23.

Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC returnConor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return 2020-01-19T17:37:25Z

McGregor faces Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in a rematch to start his 2021 season with a bang. The Irish superstar also plans on boxing Manny Pacquiao in a superfight boxing match next year, but the world’s biggest MMA star also says he wants to stay active in the UFC’s 155-pound lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz, 37, teased a comeback all year long but hasn’t yet taken the plunge. Still, his manager suggested the stunning return of the elder Diaz brother was on its way soon, so 2021 could be filled with fights of all three fan-favorites next year: McGregor and both Diaz brothers, Nick and Nate.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor vs. Diaz 3?

Perhaps most importantly, this could mean McGregor and Nate Diaz are on their way to completing their trilogy. McGregor vs. Diaz is arguably the biggest and best rivalry in UFC history already, so a third fight is probably due.

On top of that, McGregor vs. Diaz 3 would generate massive numbers at the box office. That would be especially true if Diaz could pick up a win on the way to making the third fight happen.

Both McGregor and Diaz remain incredibly popular with fans all around the world. Both of their previous fights were standout affairs, so the third fight will be an easy sell whenever it happens.

READ NEXT: UFC Star: ‘I’m the Only Guy That Can Beat Israel Adesanya!’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel