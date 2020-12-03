Nick Diaz’s Possible UFC Return: New Information Revealed

There is a “99.99999%” chance UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight again, according to his manager Kevin Mubenga. Diaz is one of the biggest names in the sport, however he hasn’t fought since 2015. That could all change in 2021.

It was reported earlier this year by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that Diaz underwent a successful 14-week diet and training routine, as well as a weight cut. Helwani also reported that Diaz was paying close attention to the UFC welterweight division and wanted to fight in early 2021. Diaz has been active on social media the past few months posting videos and pictures of his training.

Recently, Mubenga was asked in an interview with Fanatics View about Diaz’s possible return next year.

“That’s the millions and millions of dollars question,” Mubenga said via MMA Junkie. “Yeah, the guy has been training. He’s been training for at least four months now straight. … Now, we’re in December – we’re what? Four months (or) five months in now?”

Diaz started training around August or September, the manager said, and the fighter from Stockton, California, took some time off in November to avoid overtraining.

“He took a little break last month and now we’re going to pick it back up in December and go into the new year hopefully with a new deal done,” Mubenga said. “(We’ll) make sure the money is right and the opponent is right and we’ll be able to move forward with all of this.”

There Is Nearly a 100% Chance Diaz Will Fight in the Octagon Next Year, Mubenga Said

Mubenga confirmed Diaz’s willingness to fight and said that there is a “99.99999%” chance he will return in 2021. He said via MMA Junkie:

99.99999%. We just got to get everything else right with the organization and everything. We’ll be able to move forward. He’s been training. People want to see (that). Well, he’s been training as you can see for the last few several months. He took a little break now. Now, it’s time to get back on there and just go through it. You don’t want to overtrain and over-exhaust yourself, especially when you don’t have a date yet. But it was good to be able to go through the regimen and go through that small camp there to kind of feel everything out (and) get back with everyone (like trainer) Cesar Gracie.

Diaz Is the Former Strikeforce Welterweight Champion & Has Fought in the UFC 14 Times

At 37 years old with a pro record of 26-9 and two no contests, Diaz is as veteran as they come, making his professional debut in 2001.

He has fought in the UFC 14 times, defeating the likes of BJ Penn and Robbie Lawler. He also fought for the interim welterweight title against Carlos Condit and the undisputed welterweight belt against then-champ Georges St-Pierre. Diaz lost both fights by decision.

Diaz is no stranger to gold, however. He won the Strikeforce welterweight championship in 2010 and defended it three times.

The last time Diaz fought was in January 2015 when he took on former middleweight champ Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Diaz lost the bout by decision, however it was overturned to a no contest after “The Spider” failed for performance-enhancing drugs. Diaz also failed for marijuana.

