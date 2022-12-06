‘Notorious’ Responds to Joe Rogan After Steroid Allegations Amid UFC Hiatus

UFC superstar Conor McGregor hit back at color commentator Joe Rogan for alleging steroid use while away from the octagon.

Former two-division champion McGregor has been on the sidelines in recovery from a horrific leg break injury he suffered in his last outing against Louisiana bruiser Dustin Poirier in Jul. 2021 at UFC 247.

After undergoing surgery, McGregor appears to be recovering well and reportedly got back to training in all facets of mixed martial arts a few months ago. He recently wrapped up shooting for his Hollywood debut in the upcoming reboot of 1989 cult classic “Road House,” alongside A-list actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

‘The Notorious’ has drawn criticism from some members of the community who believe he might be using steroids to heal quickly and get in shape for the project.

In September, Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports reported McGregor was the only athlete to not have been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) this year, adding fuel to fire about McGregor’s potential gear use.

UFC president Dana White later confirmed McGregor was not in the USADA drug testing pool and would need to remain in it for at least six months before being ruled eligible to step inside the cage.

Joe Rogan Alleged McGregor Is on Steroids

In episode 1905 of the massively popular podcast show “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan hosted Derek of More Plates More Dates to discuss the chances of McGregor using steroids while away from competition.

“He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly, and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup,” Rogan said. “Like, it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup.”

Rogan voiced his concern regarding the implications of making an exception for McGregor. He argued that many fighters were not aware of the loophole and could start exploiting it in a similar manner as McGregor.

“The weird thing is that there is a loophole in USADA that allows you to get out of the testing pool. You can get out of the testing pool and just juice up.”

McGregor Hit Back at Rogan for Steroid Accusations

‘The Notorious’ issued a fiery response to Rogan in a since-deleted tweet, reversing the table on him. McGregor contrasted the transformation in Rogan’s physique from when he was 25 years old to age 52 as evidence of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) by the renowned comedian.

“Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers,” McGregor wrote (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “In the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competition, call the cops hahahahaah.”

McGregor referenced Rogan’s history as a competitor in professional taekwondo competitions during his teenage year to bash him for never fighting in the UFC.

A return for the second quarter of 2023 is being targeted by the Irish icon. He’s banking on getting cleared by USADA after providing two negative tests instead of staying in the pool for six months.

While he has expressed interest in taking on the likes of Kamaru Usman or Michael Chandler in his return, no concrete developments have come yet.