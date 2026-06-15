Paddy Pimblett Reacts to Ilia Topuria’s Brutal Loss at UFC Freedom 250

Paddy Pimblett reacted after Ilia Topuria lost the UFC lightweight championship to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. Gaethje earned a 4th round TKO after Topuria’s corner stopped the fight at the end of the round.

Topuria absorbed significant damage during the fight, while Gaethje looked relatively unscathed. Pimblett and ‘El Matador’ have been at odds for quite some time, having had heated confrontations and needing to be separated several times in the past.

After what unfolded at UFC Freedom 250, ‘The Baddy’ capitalized on the opportunity to get his revenge.

Paddy Pimblett Reacts to Ilia Topuria’s Loss to Justin Gaethje

Paddy Pimblett took to his X account shortly after the event and referenced Ilia Topuria’s own post. Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje was booked after ‘The Highlight’ defeated Pimblett to capture the interim lightweight championship at UFC 324.

Like UFC 324, Gaethje pulled off a massive upset against ‘El Matador’ after entering the fight as a heavy underdog. After Pimblett lost to Gaethje, ‘El Matador’ blasted him on X, blaming him for their fight falling through.

“Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38-year-old guy. You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won. Justin, all I can say is congratulations and I’d like to tell you to get ready, but you’re screwed no matter what,” Topuria wrote on X after Pimblett’s loss to Gaethje.

After Topuria lost in the manner that he did at UFC Freedom 250, Pimblett quoted his post and clapped back.

“The only thing you had to do was beat a 38-year-old coming off a five round war with me. Instead, you quit on your stool like the little [expletive] you are. I’m a real fighter and went five rounds. You’re a little pretender chorizo! Congratulations @Justin_Gaethje. Rematch for [the] undisputed?”

Pimblett Shares Live Reaction to Topuria’s Loss

Pimblett not only reacted to Topuria’s loss on his X account, but he also shared his live reaction to the fight.

‘The Baddy’ posted a vlog to his YouTube channel, where he reacted to the event, including Topuria vs. Gaethje. He pointed to the damage ‘El Matador’ absorbed from his striking exchanges with ‘The Highlight.’

“[Gaethje’s] busted Ilia’s face already. Gaethje’s landing, man. Topuria’s face is a bit of a mess already,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. Gaethje rearranged my face, and he’s doing it to Topuria.”

He continued:

“We’ve never seen Ilia’s face look like this. He’s getting mashed up. Justin just does this to people’s faces.”

Pimblett then blasted Topuria for quitting on the stool instead of continuing.

“Calling the doctor, you gang of [expletive]. Oh my god, he’s going to quit. Oh my god, Ilia Topuria, you little [expletive]. Don’t you dare quit like this. I couldn’t see and I carried on [expletive] fighting cause I’m not a little [expletive],” Pimblett said. “Never faced any adversity in your life and now you’re [expletive] and now you’re facing it and you’re [expletive] quitting like a little [expletive].”