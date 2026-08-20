Paddy Pimblett Reveals In-Cage Weight Against Benoit Saint Denis

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett revealed what he weighed when he fought Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329.

Pimblett finished Saint Denis with a first-round D’Arce choke to reemerge as one of the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division after a surprising decision loss to Justin Gaethje earlier this year at UFC 324.

Now, we know what Pimblett — who is notorious for cutting huge amounts of weight — weighed in the cage when he fought Saint Denis that night.

Paddy Pimblett Weighed 190 lbs Against Benoit Saint Denis

Speaking on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Pimblett admitted that he weighed 190 lbs inside the Octagon against Saint Denis, meaning he gained 34 lbs in 46 hours between the weigh-ins and fight day, as he was officially 156 lbs on the scale the day before the fight.

“I got back in the cage at 190 (pounds), 36 hours later. I got back to the gaff and weighed myself like two and a half hours (after weighing in). I was 168, just off drinking water. I hadn’t eaten nothing yet. I think I weighed myself before I went to the (ceremonial weigh-ins)…I think I was 180. They weigh you when you get to the venue. They weigh you full clothed. I was like 194, but I had a tracksuit on. So I probably would have been about 190,” Pimblett said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Paddy Pimblett Wants Ilia Topuria or Arman Tsarukyan Next

After defeating Saint Denis by first-round submission at UFC 329, Pimblett has made it clear that he wants a big fight his next time out, and he is interested in fighting either former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria or top contender Arman Tsarukyan for his next fight.

Tsarukyan is fighting Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, so he’s out of the picture right now for a fight against Pimblett since he’s matched up. But Topuria is free and without an opponent, so he could very well be Pimblett’s next dance partner.

Although Topuria lost to Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, he’s still one of the biggest names in the sport and could potentially headline a numbered card against Pimblett in his return to the UFC.