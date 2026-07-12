Paddy Pimblett Reacts After Unbelievable Finish at UFC 329

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett shared his reaction after scoring an unbelievable finish at UFC 329 against Benoit Saint Denis.

Pimblett needed just 52 seconds to submit Saint Denis with a D’Arce choke in the first round of their co-main event bout at UFC 329. It was an absolutely incredible finish by Pimblett, who is now 8-1 in the UFC.

Pimblett Reacts After Finish at UFC 329

Taking to his social media after submitting Saint Denis, Pimblett shared his reaction after scoring arguably the biggest win of his UFC career to date.

“I love a quick night at the office,” Pimblett wrote on Instagram.

For Pimblett, this win over Saint Denis was just what the doctor ordered after he lost a decision to UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje earlier this year.

Pimblett was favored to defeat Gaethje that night, but after Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria in a giant upset at UFC Freedom 250, the loss to the new champ doesn’t look so bad in hindsight.

What’s Next for Paddy Pimblett After UFC 329?

Now that Pimblett has gotten back into the win column after UFC 329, it puts him in a great position in the UFC lightweight division going forward, as this victory opens up a world of opportunities for the Scouser’s next fight.

While he likely won’t get a rematch against Gaethje just yet, Pimblett could very well get a fight against Topuria, which would be one of the biggest fights that the UFC could book right now.

Another potential matchup is Arman Tsarukyan, depending on whether or not he gets the next title shot at 155 lbs against Gaethje.

He could potentially also fight former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in what would be an incredibly intriguing bout between two men who have high-level grappling.

Finally, a matchup against Max Holloway — who defeated Conor McGregor via injury TKO in the main event of UFC 329 — can’t be ruled out for Pimblett, either.

Basically, he has put himself in a great spot moving forward after scoring such a slick submission win over a top contender in Saint Denis, so look for him to get another big fight before 2026 is up.