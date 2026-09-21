Paddy Pimblett Unimpressed by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 331

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett was unimpressed by Arman Tsarukyan despite his brutal elbow KO win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331.

Tsarukyan knocked out Ruffy with a standing elbow and punches with just four seconds left in the first round of their UFC 331 fight.

Despite the highlight-reel win, however, Pimblett didn’t think Tsarukyan looked that great overall.

Paddy Pimblett Not Impressed by Arman Tsarukyan

Speaking in a YouTube video where he shared his reaction to UFC 331 as a whole, Pimblett explained why Tsarukyan didn’t impress him against Ruffy.

“I thought he looked pretty (expletive) up until the point of the elbow. His eye is messed up already, I wish he never landed that just to see how the second and third would have went. (Ruffy) was just thinking of wrestling, thinking of wrestling. But when they separated with 15 seconds to go, Ruffy should have tried to put it on him. He was staying against the fence… That was a statement, but I’d still punch his head in. I think that showed holes in his game. His wrestling is not as good as he thinks it is,” Pimblett said (via Bloody Elbow).

“His eye is mashed up after one right hand and I would have liked to see how that fight would have gone on. He couldn’t get Ruffy down and over the last couple of years Ruffy hasn’t shown himself to have the best takedown defence. Everyone goes on like Arman’s got the best wrestling in the UFC and he showed there that he hasn’t whatsoever. I wasn’t expecting him to knock him out at all, even if it was in the clinch with a short elbow.”

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Could Paddy Pimblett Fight Arman Tsarukyan?

Based on these comments, you have to wonder if Pimblett is trying to light the fire for a future fight with Tsarukyan.

While Tsarukyan seems likely to get a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, if that fight doesn’t happen, then perhaps the UFC could think about booking Tsarukyan or Ilia Topuria vs. Pimblett for a vacant or interim title fight in the near future.