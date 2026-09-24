Patricio Pitbull Gets Candid About Finally Finding His Comfort Zone in the UFC

Patricio Pitbull opened up about his latest performance and what he changed to finally feel comfortable in the UFC. Pitbull earned his first knockout inside the octagon and showed glimpses of his old self. He admitted that having more familiar surroundings in his training camp rejuvenated him from a mental standpoint.

The former two-division Bellator champion has experienced ups and downs since signing with the UFC. Pitbull appeared to have turned back the clock at UFC 331 last Saturday. He showcased the poise and power that made him a Bellator legend and delivered an impressive knockout over Doo Ho Choi.

Pitbull immediately set his sights on featherweight contender Jean Silva following his knockout victory. The Brazilian is now 2-2 in the UFC and could propel himself into the title conversations should he face Silva next.

Patricio Pitbull Reveals Major Change That Made Him Feel More Comfortable in the UFC

Patricio Pitbull revealed that he prioritized his mental state during his latest training camp ahead of his fight against Doo Ho Choi.

Pitbull admitted that his transition to the UFC has not been as smooth as he hoped. To address that, the Brazilian brought in his former boxing coach back into the fold. The small changes he later made were pivotal and allowed him to turn in a vintage performance.

“I was a little bit frustrated in my life, I don’t know why, just something with my mind. I was working on it. [And] I brought back my old coach. He worked with me in 2010, when I was knocking everyone out in Bellator,” Pitbull told The Ariel Helwani Show. “Now, [my coach] is working with me again. I don’t know, I feel like I did a little [different] movements, [a few] little moves in my training camp, and we were successful.”

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Pitbull Vows to Finish Jean Silva

Pitbull also vowed to finish Jean Silva if the UFC books a fight between them. The Bellator legend feels great both mentally and physically, and believes the best is yet to come.

Pitbull is confident that he can finish all his opponents going forward and that he has found his spark again. If the matchmakers give Pitbull his wish, he believes a fight with Silva could deliver for fans.

“Mark my words, I’m going to knock out everyone [the UFC] puts in front of me. I’m ready,” Pitbull told The Ariel Helwani Show. “[I called out Silva] because I think our styles combine and we can have a great fight. I think it can be a war or it could be easy for me or for him.”

Pitbull also admitted that he does not think Silva will accept a fight with him due to his current ranking.

“[Silva is] in a great position now, and I think he’s avoiding me. But I had a great performance last Saturday and I’m saying his name. Let’s see,” he said. “I believe I can beat him, that’s why I challenge him. [And I have] no injuries. If the UFC calls me, I can fight next week.”