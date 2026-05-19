Paulo Costa has his sights set on his next fight and presented three potential options for his opponent. The Brazilian is keeping all his options open and made it clear that the weight class is not an issue.

Costa most recently earned an impressive 3rd round TKO victory over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327. The bout was contested at light heavyweight and resulted in the Brazilian moving entering the top 10. ‘Borrachinha’ is currently ranked No. 7 in the UFC’s light heavyweight division and No. 14 ranked at middleweight.

The win marked Costa’s second straight and put him in a strong position. He could continue climbing the rankings at 205 pounds, return to 185 pounds, or even decide to move up another division.

Costa also made another interesting proposal and hinted that his current UFC contract could end soon.

Paulo Costa Drops 3 Potential Options for His Next Fight

Paulo Costa presented 3 intriguing options for his next opponent. Each option involved a different weight division, and one scenario even included a possible UFC release.

“I have 3 options right now at UFC: 1. Fight for 185 belt – [Sean] Strickland rematch. 2. Fight at heavyweight [against Josh] Hokit. 3. Ask for [the] UFC [to] release me of my last fight contract and go face Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry at Netflix,” Costa posted on X.

He later posted:

“@PlatinumPerry is my favorite match right now.”

Costa also doubled down on his proposed options by issuing a warning.

“From welterweight to heavyweight, from UFC to Netflix. Nobody is safe.”

It is unlikely that the UFC would grant Costa a release because of his current ranking and popularity. As a result, a fight with Mike Perry, who just competed against Nate Diaz at welterweight, seems unrealistic.

Which of Costa’s Options is Most Realistic

While Costa’s options are intriguing, none of them appear guaranteed. However, a bout against Josh Hokit appears to be the most realistic option at the moment.

Costa and Hokit were separated by security at UFC 328 following a brief interaction. The former NFL player-turned-UFC star is not considered a particularly large heavyweight competitor. If he decided to move down to 205 pounds, he can likely do so without much difficulty.

If Costa was serious about moving up to heavyweight, a bout with Hokit could still make sense. There does not appear to be a major size discrepancy between them, so the UFC could see value in booking the fight.

Hokit is scheduled to face Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 on Jun. 14. If he loses, UFC could attempt to book Costa vs. Hokit at light heavyweight instead.

Costa returning to 185 pounds to challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight championship also appears unlikely. Strickland defeated the Brazilian by split decision when they fought at UFC 302.

Costa is ranked No. 14 at middleweight, so it is unlikely that he would receive a title shot immediately. Since his last middleweight win came against Murzakanov, he would likely need to defeat a top-ranked contender first.

A bout against Perry in MVP MMA is the least likely scenario because it would require Costa to secure a UFC release.