UFC Legend Says Paulo Costa Should Get Next LHW Title Shot

UFC legend Kenny Florian says that Paulo Costa should get the next title shot in the UFC light heavyweight division.

With UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg currently out recovering from ACL surgery, the 205 lbs division is in a bit of a flux right now.

After Magomed Ankalaev knocked out Bogdan Guskov in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, many believe that he should be next for Ulberg. But the fight wasn’t exactly exciting, so even though Ankalaev is obviously an amazing talent, fans might not care to see him fight for the belt next.

Enter Costa.

Coming off a brutal head kick KO win over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327, Costa emerged as a serious UFC light heavyweight title contender. And in the opinion of Florian, he should be next in line to fight for the belt.

Kenny Florian Says Paulo Costa Should Get Next LHW Title Shot

Speaking on the “Anik & Florian” podcast, Florian explained why he believes Costa should get the next title shot at 205 lbs.

“I would go with Paulo Costa. This is exactly what the division needs. They need a name, they need excitement. I don’t care about this division, I really don’t. I want to, but I don’t. And I need someone like a Paulo Costa who looks the part, who plays the part, who is hilarious on social media. But when he fights, he goes out there and looks for the knockout, and everything he throws looks spectacular,” Florian said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“So, he’s a tremendous athlete, he knows how to excite the crowd, and when he’s on his game, he is going to be tough to beat. I think he can steal that spot. Yes, I think Ankalaev probably deserves it based on what he has done, but we know that this is a business and the UFC is looking for guys that are going to go out there and put on a show, and Costa is that guy.”

Could Paulo Costa Leapfrog Magomed Ankalaev?

Based on his body of work at 205 lbs, Ankalaev should be next in line for the title shot, especially since he is a former UFC light heavyweight champion who has proven he has the skills to be a world champ.

But he just isn’t the most exciting fighter to watch, and as Florian said, the UFC is a business that is all about booking the most exciting fights. So while Ankalaev vs. Ulberg for the belt probably does make the most sense on paper, we know that the UFC is open to considering more exciting options just based on how they have matchmade in the past.

If that’s the case and the UFC is truly open to going with someone else to fight Ulberg, then Costa does make a lot of sense, as he is a very exciting fighter who is far more marketable. And let’s face it, a fight between Costa and Ulberg would likely be much more entertaining to watch than a fight between Ankalaev and Ulberg.