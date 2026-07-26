Ramazan Temirov Has Exciting Callout Following UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC flyweight contender Ramazan Temirov has an exciting callout following his unbelievable win at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Temirov had an incredible knockout win over Steve Erceg in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The win over Erceg improved Temirov to 3-0 in the UFC, and he will be ranked in the top 15 at flyweight now after taking out No. 13-ranked Erceg with a violent knockout.

Now, Temirov has his eyes set on the top 10.

Ramazan Temirov Calls Out Lone’er Kavanagh

Speaking to UFC News following his win over Erceg, Temirov called out No. 6-ranked flyweight fighter Lone’er Kavanagh.

“I’d be happy to just fight with Lone’er Kavanagh, Temirov said.

Kavanagh is coming off a submission loss to Brandon Royval at UFC 329, but he is still one of the best flyweights in the UFC, so this callout makes a lot of sense from Temirov.

Plus, for the fans, this would be one heck of a fight between two flyweights who prefer to stand and trade, so let’s see if the UFC matchmakers like it as well and decide to book it.

Ramazan Temirov is a Flyweight Contender

At age 29, Temirov is currently riding a 12-fight win streak and is quickly closing in on the top 10 in the UFC flyweight division.

The Uzbekistan native made his UFC debut in 2024 when he scored a brutal knockout win over CJ Vergara. He then followed that up with a decision win over Joshua Van in his second UFC fight, but he was suspended for the use of banned substances and missed 16 months of action.

Now that he’s back, though, Temirov is going to look to make up for lost time and start competing more often inside the Octagon.

As Temirov took no damage at all against Erceg, he could theoretically be turned around quickly and get back into the cage as soon as possible. But look for the UFC matchmakers to likely book him for the upcoming UFC 333 card in Abu Dhabi in October, and perhaps he’ll fight Kavanagh, as this is the fight he wants and the one that fans want, too.