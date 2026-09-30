Raoni Barcelos Out of Hospital After UFC Vegas 121 Stoppage

Veteran UFC bantamweight Raoni Barcelos has been released from the hospital following his scary stoppage loss at UFC Vegas 121.

Barcelos lost via fifth-round TKO to Raul Rosas Jr. in the final round of a brutal back-and-forth war in the headliner of UFC Vegas 121.

It was a shocking finish to the fight, and one that fans were extremely concerned about, as Barcelos appeared to be seriously injured.

Fortunately, it appears that the Brazilian is going to be OK, as he has been released from the hospital after spending three days in it following the fight.

Raoni Barcelos Released From Hospital

Taking to his social media to provide an update to his fans, Barcelos revealed that he has been released from the hospital and is headed home to spend time with his family.

“Discharged from medical care and with my family! I want to thank everyone for the affection, prayers, and positive vibes! God is our victory!” Barcelos wrote on his Instagram stories.

What’s Next for Raoni Barcelos?

As for what’s next for the 39-year-old Barcelos, no one really knows at this point.

While he did have a terrific performance against Rosas before the stoppage loss, the fact that it ended in such a terrifying fashion was extremely scary, and it has made people openly wonder if he should fight again.

For instance, UFC commentator Paul Felder came out and said that Barcelos should retire and that the promotion should give him money to make it an easy decision for the fighter to walk away.

According to UFC president Dana White, any decision about Barcelos competing in the UFC again has not been made, as he said it’s the last thing that’s on his mind right now.

It’s far too soon to say what Barcelos’s next step is, but right now the most important thing is that the fighter is OK and has been released from the hospital so he can go home and spend time with his family while he recovers from whatever happened to him at UFC Vegas 121. After that, he can decide on his future.