Streaking UFC Fighter Calls Out Sean O’Malley After Massive Upset Victory

Streaking bantamweight Ricky Simon called out Sean O’Malley after a massive upset submission victory over the previously undefeated Jack Shore at UFC Long Island. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Simon yelled out, “O’Malley! The ‘Suga Show’ is over! I’m the sweetest thing in the bantamweight division.”

Simon entered the July 16 fight at UBS Arena against the Welshman Shore as an underdog and walked out with the biggest victory of his UFC career. The 29-year-old Oregonian now has five wins in a row. He knocked out Raphael Assuncao in his last fight after decision victories over Brian Kelleher, Gaetano Pirrello and Ray Borg. Simon has not lost since he dropped two in a row to Rob Font and Urijah Faber in 2019.

Simon is currently ranked 13 in the bantamweight division, one spot behind O’Malley, who is coming off of a no contest due to an eye poke against No. 9-ranked Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. O’Malley has downplayed the need for a rematch against Munhoz, setting up a potential prospect showdown with Simon.

The 19-3 Simon previously told Low Kick MMA, why they haven’t fought before, “You know why, you know why. He (Sean O’Malley) doesn’t want to deal with the wrestling – he doesn’t want to deal with that wrestling, his skinny body couldn’t handle the power doubles, for sure.”

Simon Says He ‘Doesn’t Care’ if O’Malley Accepts His Challenge

"O'MALLEY! THE SUGA SHOW IS OVER!" "I'M THE SWEETEST IN THIS DIVISION!" Ricky Simon calls out @SugaSeanMMA after his win at #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/cf4yGE7jT7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 16, 2022

During his press conference after the UFC Long Island win, Simon told reporters, “I really don’t care if he does or not,” when asked if he thought O’Malley would accept his challenge. Simon said, “I want to fight someone in the top 10. I think that’s what I deserve. That was my 10th UFC fight, 8th UFC win, and I’m definitely ready to take a bump up in competition. I need a big name. Someone higher this time.”

Coming into the UFC on ABC 3 fight, it was Shore who appeared poised for a move up the rankings. But Simon put a stop to that, staggering Simon with a punch and then pouncing on him, forcing Shore to tap to an arm triangle.

Simon said when he’s on a streak like he is and moving up the rankings, “Every next fight is the biggest win of your career.” He said he has been a consistent winner during his UFC career, which began in 2018, but he’s now proving he is a finisher. “That’s what the UFC wants, that’s what the fans want,” Simon said. “And that is what I’m producing now.”

Simon’s Wife Is Expecting Their First Child in November & He Said He Hopes He Can Fight Before Then

Ricky Simon is a DANGEROUS dude 😰 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/Wte9BQ1rKx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Simon said he hopes to be back in the UFC Octagon in a few months and hopes to be more active. “My wife and I are expecting our first child in November, around Thanksgiving, so I’d love to fight before that and then I can spend some time with them after,” Simon told reporters.

Simon said he got emotional after the fight because he felt like he wasn’t being respected enough coming into the matchup against Shore. “I didn’t feel like our strengths of schedule were comparable, everyone had me as an underdog, I get that hew as 16-0, but against who?” Simon said. “I was pissed. I was yelling, ‘Underdog what?’ I was trying to make my statement.”

Simon said he hopes to be in the bantamweight title picture with two or three more victories. He said he separates himself from the rest of the stacked division because of his wide array of skills. “Everyone in this division is talented, especially in the top 10, but I don’t think anyone mixes it up as well as I do. I can wrestle and I can knock you out. I’m a black belt in jiujitsu, I can put you wherever you don’t want to be.”